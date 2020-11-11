Griffith Centers for Children provides education and therapeutic services to clients up to age 21. Much of that help takes place in residential treatment, in-person therapy, and in the school’s classrooms.
COVID-19 could have waylaid much of the work. But in 2018, the agency made a fortuitous decision to start a tele-behavioral health care program to provide therapy and education remotely by internet. It was initially started to reach clients throughout Colorado with transportation problems or who live great distances away. It is also ideal for parents’ long distance visits with their children in residential treatment, or to reach clients who are incarcerated. It also is a way to connect to the more than 200 licensed therapists contracted statewide to assist with programs.
The tele-behavioral health care program has expanded and become even more vital as more people stay home or limit contacts. The school and residential programs have undergone stringent COVID-19 health procedures.
“We have adjusted to the times,” said Ryan Smith, development and marketing manager. But with online expansion, costs for software and hardware, online programs for clients and staff, and other expenses have increased at the same time.
Griffith Centers was started in 1927 to provide shelter and education for homeless boys. Today both girls and boys are helped. There are residential programs, a school for those who can’t function in public school, foster care and adoption services, and other community assistance.
The agency works closely with school districts and parents in its truancy program. Griffith Kitchen teaches students cooking skills for eventual employment.
The mission is to preserve families, Smith said. “We emphasize the unity in community. Those who need help don’t have to do it alone.”
Heather and Trevor Hopkins Bowers found that out when they signed up in the foster to adopt program, welcoming into their home a teen girl 18 months ago. At the center they took classes in trauma-based parenting, how to build trust and bonds, and also engaged in family therapy.
“When we couldn’t shoulder the burden alone, the staff shouldered it with us and assessed our needs so we could navigate everything,” Heather Hopkins Bowers said. The online programs have helped during the pandemic. They had to quarantine after one of their two biological sons was exposed to COVID-19. None of them fell ill, and they coped by working and studying online.
Their new daughter is an honor student and things are running smoothly, Hopkins Bowers said. The rough spots were worth it. “I tell people it is hard, but you are adding family and there is no better feeling. Everything solidified when she realized we couldn’t think of a future without her.”