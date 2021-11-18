There’s a sense of pride that’s hard to miss when talking to Ryan Smith, development/marketing manager at the Griffith Centers for Children/Chins Up, about the youths he works with.
“It’s not just me, we’re all proud,” Smith said. “If you walk on our campus, you’ll see a bunch of proud parents. It’s a role we all take on.”
Residential care, access to foster care and adoption services, the Griffith School and community programs that provide resources for supervised visitations, mentoring and family preservation therapy are some of the services Griffith Centers offers.
Among the programs is the Griffith Kitchen. There students, under the direction of three executive chefs, learn customer service, culinary and life skills. “It’s therapeutic,” explained Smith. “It allows the kids to express themselves through food and creativity. We have a therapeutic approach to everything we do here.”
Those in the culinary program prepare meals for program residents. “We feed and teach,” Smith added.
Among the sources of pride for Smith and his colleagues is the fact that a couple of its students have gone on to college. For the first time, one received a scholarship to play football. Another student is in college based on academic merit.
“These are at-risk kids and we all know their journeys,” Smith said of the youth served by Griffith Centers. “We watch them grow. We’re there for them. To have one realize his dream of going to college to play football makes us all proud. It’s very meaningful.”
Smith is quick to note that everyone, including the CEO and the director, work hard to create strategies to minimize the struggles faced by the clients. “We all take on mentor roles to all these kids,” he said. “This isn’t necessarily in our job descriptions but it has benefited our children.”
The Colorado Springs campus can have anywhere between 35 and 40 residents at a time. During COVID, the number was reduced to 17. Colorado Springs is one of five Griffith Centers for Children/Chins Up in the state. Statewide more than 1,500 clients are served.
The pandemic also forced the staff to modify some of its care. “2020 posed a challenge for everyone. The talent and innovation of our staff allowed us to pivot without risk to the mental health of our clients. The kids were able to put their creative minds to use in the kitchen,” Smith said.
Griffith Centers for Children/Chins Up was established by Emily Griffith in Denver where she had the original house built for delinquent boys in 1927 to teach them through education and self-supporting skills.