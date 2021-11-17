Through its early childhood education programs, the non-profit CPCD prepares young children for school and life while supporting the whole family.
“Critical learning starts from birth, and those first five years are the most important in the child’s foundational development. That’s why we start at birth and then work alongside parents to make sure the children have the skills they need to go to kindergarten ready to learn and ready to be successful,” said Noreen Landis-Tyson, CPCD president and CEO.
About 80% of the people CPCD serves live in poverty, according to Landis-Tyson. CPCD serves about 1,500 people in their Early Head Start, Head Start and Colorado Preschool programs, including pregnant women, families and children ranging in age from birth to 5 years.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the kiddos we are serving have a wide range of skills to be successful in kindergarten — everything from social-emotional skills to cognitive skills to speech and language development,” Landis-Tyson said.
The organization is the grantee for federal programs Early Head Start and Head Start, and it partners with six area school districts to provide the state-funded Colorado Preschool Program. Although it receives some federal and state funding, CPCD needs to raise $2 million each year to fully fund its services.
“Part of what sets us apart from other early care in education providers is, first, we’re free for all eligible families and, second, we provide comprehensive services — we’re looking at the whole needs of the child and the whole needs of the family,” Landis-Tyson said.
In addition to taking care of each child’s health needs, CPCD connects family members with community health resources, according to Landis-Tyson. It also addresses child behavioral health and nutrition. Goal-setting is the focus of CPCD's family programs.
“Family programs are all around helping our families set goals for themselves and for their children and their family,” Landis-Tyson said. “Many of our families have never been asked where they wanted to be a year or two or five years from now, and that’s one of the first things we do.”
Landis-Tyson said some parents have a goal to find more stable housing, get a better job or go back to school.
“We have families who say, ‘I’m ready to start my nursing career, but I need to get back into school, and I need to figure out how to fund it and how to take care of my kids while doing this.’ It’s our job to meet them where they are, and wherever they are, help them to envision their future and then help them reach it.”
In addition to goal-setting, the organization focuses on the strengths of children and families.
“We sit down and identify strengths in families and strengths in children, and then we build on those strengths rather than looking at it from, ‘You’re living in poverty. You have all of these deficits,’” Landis-Tyson said. “Instead we say, ‘Nope. Every child and every family has strengths.’ And we need to help families see those strengths and build on them.”
According to Landis-Tyson, children living in poverty are typically 12 to 18 months behind developmentally when they get to kindergarten if they haven’t had high quality early care education.
“We help level the playing field for children, so when they get to kindergarten they are ready, and we have done everything we can alongside families to address whatever delays a child might have as a result of their family circumstances,” Landis-Tyson said.