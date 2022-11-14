Change is coming to Community Partnership for Child Development (CPCD), the Colorado Springs nonprofit organization that operates the federal Head Start program and other early childhood education programs that prepare young children for school and help their families support themselves.
Steven Lewis, former Head Start director for the Mid-America Council in Kansas City, Mo., will take over Dec. 19 for CEO Noreen Landis-Tyson, who is retiring after 31 years with the nonprofit. Landis-Tyson, who had been CEO since 2002, announced in June that she planned to retire next month and will become a part-time consultant with Joint Initiatives for Youth+Families to help get the new Colorado universal preschool program launched locally.
The new program starts in August and will take over the 30-year-old Colorado Preschool Program, which CPCD operates for 374 local children in partnership with six El Paso County school districts. Regulations haven’t been developed for the new state-funded program, so CPCD is reassessing its role. State lawmakers approved 10 hours of free preschool for 4-year-olds in public-school classrooms or private child care centers, churches or licensed homes.
The organization also operates the federally funded Head Start program that offers a half day of early childhood education for 848 local children from ages 3 to 5 and operates the federal Early Head Start program for 207 children from birth to age 3.
Both programs are free to eligible families, such as those receiving help from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income payments; those who are homeless, have a child in foster care or if the family’s income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty level.
CPCD operates the three programs together, since the two Head Start programs provide care for a half day. Adding the existing state preschool program allows the organization to provide care for children for the entire day, allowing both parents to find and keep jobs to support the family, Landis-Tyson said. The group hopes to expand the Early Head Start program because care for children under 3 is difficult to find, even if parents can afford the cost, she said.
“We play an important role to help the (economically) vulnerable to be able to go to work,” Landis-Tyson said. “We provide comprehensive early childhood services, not just preschool. We look at the whole needs (of the family) and connect them to (resources in) the community. We not only prepare children for success in school, but also feed them, provide behavioral health support, offer speech, occupational and physical therapy and other services.”
Landis-Tyson said the three programs are key to helping children living in poverty to be ready for kindergarten. Those children are typically up to 18 months behind developmentally if they don’t have access to high-quality early childhood education.
CPCD must raise about $1 million a year to provide the Early Head Start program, since it spends about $22,000 annually per child to provide those services and doesn’t receive that much to operate the program, Landis-Tyson said. The nonprofit must provide three staff members for each group of eight children in the program. Part of that support comes from the Empty Stocking Fund — CPCD has been one of the 20 agencies supported by the fund.
The nonprofit was started in 1987 as a spinoff from Catholic Charities, which had operated the local Head Start program, and received a federal grant the following year to operate the program in the Colorado Springs area. CPCD has an annual budget totaling $22 million to provide the three programs in 71 classrooms at 32 locations in El Paso County.