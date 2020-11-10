For Catholic Charities president and CEO Andy Barton, providing long-term stability and support for the most vulnerable is the only way to make Colorado Springs the healthiest community it can be.
“I believe fundamentally that we are only as good as a community as those who are the very edges, if we can help people to thrive and survive, it will only make a better place for all,” Barton said.
With 60 full-time employees and an average of 88,000 volunteer hours served annually, Catholic Charities is focused on transforming the lives of families and individuals experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty into ones of stability.
“We want to be transformational rather than transactional, in the way that we provide support. If we give someone a meal on one day and don’t help them in other ways, chances are they are going to need to come back for that meal day after day,” Barton said. “That’s transactional."
Catholic Charities fulfills the short-term emergency need and then works with individuals and families to help them achieve stability through work, housing and health. Since the pandemic access to housing, healthcare and employment are more difficult to come by. The number of entry-level jobs, which lead to lasting stability, are much lower than before the pandemic.
Barton said the organization's greatest challenge is getting through the next 12-18 months by helping the community get past the effects of the pandemic.
“Keeping people housed and people employed, in addition to people’s emergency needs, that’s our focus right now — making sure people aren’t losing their stability,” Barton said. “For so many of the folks in our community that’s housing, work and health.”
While the Colorado Springs community has been generous with their support, Barton said the next six to twelve months will be the most crucial -- making sure that families and individuals do not lose their homes and their stability.
Funding from the Empty Stocking Fund is among the most valuable in aiding long term stability and has allowed Catholic Charities the freedom to help the most people with the needs that they have.
“The funding that comes from Empty Stocking Fund-- because it's undesignated funding -- what we are able to do is use that for all the needs that walk through our door, rather than specific needs. It allows us to go further with people in our community who are in need. It has always been that foundational funding that we can meet people with the needs they have as soon as they show up at our door,” Barton explained. “The Empty Stocking Fund gives us freedom to leverage what our community gives … and use it for our most vulnerable and turn it around and say ‘we can help with that.’”
Barton shared a story, not uncommon to Catholic Charities, of a single mother who came to them in her time of emergent need, facing eviction.
“We’ve had a number of those women in those situations who not only get their emergency needs fulfilled, but they start working and are able to stabilize … to find the stable life that had somehow fallen apart before and get back to work and get their back kids in school,” Barton said. “That’s the ideal story for us.”
As other agencies take on some of the specific services of the chronic adult homeless population, Catholic Charities is working to reduce the inflow into that population.
“At the end of the day we want to see a community that sees the poor on the streets as brothers and sisters,” Barton said. “Even when somebody greets our homeless brothers and sisters, that helps us.”