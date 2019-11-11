Moving into a house or apartment can be challenging under the best of circumstances, add homelessness and unemployment to the picture and it can be downright daunting.
Through Family Connections at the Helen Hunt Campus under the umbrella of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Thonda Hutcherson was able to achieve her goals of not only finding a job, but keeping it, which opened the door to getting her family into their own home.
Hutcherson relocated from Kansas about a year and a half ago with a job awaiting her arrival. Numerous delays on a start date resulted in the family needing shelter. “I had a plan when I got here,” she said, “and it didn’t include not having a job or being homeless.”
The mother of four worked several temporary jobs, but wasn’t able to save enough to cover moving and deposit expenses. Fall of 2018 she went to the Marian House for assistance in getting an ID, but ended up with much more. “I was homeless and needed help,” she said. “They sent me here (the Helen Hunt Campus) because I was homeless and I was asked if I would be interested in a life coach. I didn’t know what that was, but it was Ali Jo.
“She just helped me at each step. I needed someone to help me be accountable. I was trying to get a better job. I wanted a home and to stay in that job,” Hutcherson said. “I’ve been at my job now for a year. She played a huge part for us going from being homeless to having a home.”
Ali Jo Meier’s role was to help Hutcherson to establish goals and how to achieve them. They met every two to three weeks for a few months and remain in contact. “Our life coaching program is really just about meeting with families interested in setting long-term goals,” Meier explained. “The old school term for life coach would have been case manager, but we don’t want folks to feel like they are cases to be managed… We were able to support Thonda with the move-in costs and to move into a more stable place in their life.”
Other family services available to Hutcherson and her family included providing clothing, diapers, food and necessities for her new home.
Meier added, “We see our program as being a season of life, a stepping stone to more stabilization.”
Andy Barton, CEO of Catholic Charities, agreed “Our programs help people move forward. Working a job and having a plan and being able to get by is not the reality for a lot of families and individuals. Homelessness impacts people, but it isn’t what defines them.”
Building relationships, he added, is a value the organization places on helping people through the transitional phases faced by Hutcherson and others in similar circumstances.
Catholic Charities of Central Colorado also provides employment, immigration, pregnancy and emergency services.