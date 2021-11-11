Services provided by the 70 programs available through Catholic Charities of Central Colorado are interpreted in the vision statement: “We transform lives through relationships that build individual resiliency and thriving communities.”
According to Rochelle Blaschke Schlortt, chief communications officer, “the work we do is all relational.” When people are in a crisis, she says, Catholic Charities will meet them where they are: building trust, setting goals and walking beside them. “We don’t do the work for them. We are a guiding presence in the middle of a storm to help clients explore their options and move forward.”
One of the flagship programs of Catholic Charities in Colorado Springs is the well-known Marian House Kitchen. Here the basic need of hunger is attended to 365 days a year by providing hot, nutritious meals.
In tandem with Marian House is the Marketplace, where clients can come and shop for food to last 10 to 14 days. Since February, 110,000 pounds of food have been made available through donations, local grocery stores and government agencies. The Marketplace is described as a gateway service available to clients as they move toward stabilization.
Schlortt describes a man who became homeless after his mother, who he lived with, moved into a nursing home. His journey led him through living in his car, to a shelter, to acquiring an apartment. Services from Catholic Charities progressed from meals at Marian House to monthly use of the Marketplace. He now works two jobs, and the Marketplace helps him maintain a positive cash flow, enabling him to maintain his new home.
Services are vast, Schlortt says, which is what makes Catholic Charities unique. The vulnerable population can use the nonprofit as a lighthouse to guide them toward multiple types of services. Meeting basic needs, case management, parenting classes, an early education program, English language classes and a citizenship program are examples of what is offered. In the past 10 years, expansion of services has included family programs and an employment center that is geared toward overcoming barriers for specific groups such as seniors and the previously incarcerated.
Catholic Charities accomplished much in 2021. During COVID, up to 1,000 households avoided eviction through the use of government funds available for emergency mortgage and rental assistance. A high volume of services has more recently been provided to help people stay in their homes. The doors of Catholic Charities never closed during the pandemic as programs continually adapted to meet ongoing needs of people desperately reaching out for assistance. Project COPE processed 200,000 applications for funds including Catholic Charities clients needing help to pay for Colorado Springs utilities. The Marketplace has made great strides managing food insecurity largely caused by unemployment.
Michael, the father of 6 children, is overcoming tremendous challenges with the support of Catholic Charities. To get away from the addicted mother of the children, he moved with them to the safer environment of Colorado Springs. Michael received skill training for employment, a car and a home. His partnership and support from Catholic Charities for himself and his family has resulted in a life that is now stable.
Schlortt says Catholic Charities has “a lot of irons in the fire” for 2022 as ongoing changes fill gaps in community needs. The Marian House Campus and Catholic Pastoral Center, both located downtown, and the Helen Hunt Campus, east of downtown in the Hillside neighborhood, successfully partner with the poor and vulnerable in Colorado Springs.