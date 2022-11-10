Surging rents in the Colorado Springs area and soaring inflation have brought added urgency to the primary mission of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado – offering services designed to prevent local families from falling into homelessness.
The area’s average apartment rent has jumped more than $300 a month during the past three years to $1,571, well beyond what workers making Colorado’s minimum wage of $12.56 an hour can afford. To afford the average rent, workers would need to make nearly $30 an hour, more than $10 an hour higher than the average wage a Colorado Springs renter earns, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Since the average local worker earns $28.80, that means that about half of the work force can’t afford the average rent.
“We see a lot of folks who have a place to live and are working, but it is hard to make ends meet when rents are so high, especially for a two- or three-bedroom apartment,” said Andy Barton, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit. “The surging cost of housing pushes down on folks who live in the margins. The cost of housing remains high and those earning the minimum wage or low-wage earners have a hard time making ends meet.”
The agency, the social service arm of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, provides help ranging from rent, utility, clothing and meals to employment and health care in a 10-county area stretching from Burlington to Leadville. Catholic Charities has operated the Marian House Soup Kitchen in downtown Colorado Springs since 1985 but also operates the adjacent Hanifen Employment Center and the Family Connections program at the former Helen Hunt Elementary School.
Catholic Charities focuses services at the Marian House on preventing eviction, providing access to health care and providing food to those in poverty, including a daily meal served to an average of about 300 people and a food pantry that has given away about 4,000 pounds of found this year to 575 households, Barton said. The number of meals has tripled since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic but remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
The number of meals served hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels, Barton said, because the agency stopped allowing additional helpings of its meals during the pandemic and hasn’t reinstated that policy, and Springs Rescue Mission also began serving meals on its campus in 2020.
The Family Connections program provides clothes, diapers, wipes, bus passes, gas cards, access to laundry facilities and showers and help with childcare. Those services will expand since Catholic Charities has agreed to buy the former school next month and spend $8.2 million converting one of the two buildings on the campus into 24 apartments that be available in 2024 to help homeless families stabilize their lives and escape homelessness.
Catholic Charities also plans to expand its behavioral counseling services by merging with Franciscan Family Services in July, helping the nonprofit to better meet the surging demand for such services, especially among those who are homeless, Barton said.
“We use a prevention model since homelessness is easier to prevent than to solve, so that is where we spend much of our energy and effort,” Barton said. “We focus on diversion and prevention of homelessness for people who have a high level of vulnerability (to becoming homeless).”
The agency was formed in 1968 as Colorado Springs Catholic Social Services with funding from the Archdiocese of Denver and focusing on child welfare services, budget counseling and counseling for subsidized homes.
The organization became part of the Diocese of Colorado Springs when it was carved out of the Denver Archdiocese in 1984, took over operation of the Marian House the next year and has added many services since then.