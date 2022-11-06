Already one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the Colorado Springs area, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is laying the groundwork to grow even larger.
The surplus food provider will distribute 21 million pounds of food – enough to make 16 million meals – this year to nearly 300 partner entities that include food pantries, schools, churches, soup kitchens, emergency centers and community centers. Care and Share will be able to distribute 30 million pounds of food after it opens a distribution center late this year in a former beer distribution facility in Alamosa that it remodeled during the past year.
“This center will reduce the travel time for deliveries, allowing us to better serve the counties in southeast and southwest Colorado,” said Nate Springer, who replaced longtime Care and Share CEO Lynne Telford in July after Springer retired from the Army. “This new center puts on a platform to grow even more – we could distribute 30 million pounds of food” from the Alamosa center and the nonprofit’s other distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
The growth won’t stop with the Alamosa distribution center. Care and Share also plans to open a third Sunnyside Market, where neighbors can pick out free fresh and healthy groceries in a dignified and respectful shopping experience, in a former southeast Colorado Springs elementary school. Care and Share opened two such food pantry markets last year in Fountain and Pueblo, areas that the nonprofit said needed more access to food resources.
The nonprofit also likely will add a third Mobile Food Pantry based at the Alamosa distribution center to serve areas where Care and Share has no partner organizations and that don’t hare large supermarkets or other major grocery providers. The organization said on its website that its mobile pantries and mobile markets function like “farmers markets on wheels,” where clients can shop in a semitrailer for staples such as produce, dairy, protein and snacks.
Care and Share receives food from the federal Emergency Food Assistance program, recovers surplus food from about 80 grocery retailers, benefits from food drives by schools, service clubs and other organizations and uses funds from state and foundation grants to buy low-cost food. The nonprofit’s biggest food drive, Harvest of Love, began Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 18 to seek food and cash donations at 75 schools in the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas.
“We served 190,000 people across 31 counties in southern Colorado last year and we are on track to serve even more this year,” Springer said. “Inflation has definitely put more people in need and increased our costs as the need for all Colorado families increases. It has been a hard year; we have less money to serve more people. It is an important time to get behind food banks. I don’t anticipate this situation changing anytime soon.”
Care and Share was started in 1972 by a catholic nun, Sister Dominique Pisciotta, and five volunteers who worked with several local churches to open what would become Care and Share in a downtown garage. The organization has grown to serve 31 southern Colorado counties with 72 employees and 7,000 volunteers with an annual budget of $63.7 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, according to the nonprofit’s annual report.
The organization’s mission is to provide food, partnering opportunities, and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in Southern Colorado communities, where one in seven people face hunger. Every dollar donated to Care and Share produces five meals, including money the nonprofit receives from the Empty Stocking Fund, where it was among the first five agencies designated to receive funding from the annual fundraising campaign.