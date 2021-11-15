No one in America needs to go hungry. Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado continually ensures that nutritious food is always available to all who need it. According to its Chief Executive Office Lynne Telford, Care and Share has ramped up services in 2021, and has seen a robust response .
During the pandemic, direct services have quickly accelerated. Along with traditional food pantries, there are two new resources for free food, compliments of Care and Share: Sunny Side Markets, and the combined Mobile Markets and Mobile Food Pantries. Two Sunny Side Markets opened in February 2021 — one in East Pueblo and one in Fountain — after changes with previous food resources. Neighbors can pick out fresh and healthy groceries in a dignified and respectful environment.
Mobile Markets and Mobile Food Pantries drive to neighborhoods in need, providing walk-up or drive-up shopping experiences. Neighbors can shop the trucks and get the food they need with minimal barriers .
“If they are hungry and need food, we give them food,” Telford said.
Care and Share is a national organization that distributes food across Southern Colorado through more than 250 partner entities, including schools, food pantries, churches, soup kitchens, emergency centers and community centers. If there is a need that is not being met by the current model, the Care and Share team will make needed adjustments or provide direct services as needed. A few examples include reaching out to non-English speaking neighbors and to those who are disabled or immobile.
“We are procurement experts,” Telford said.
Securing food is a multi-faceted approach. Because of the pandemic, the supply chain has been broken. In the past, most food was donated; now, more food has to be purchased. Other resources include donations, farmers, grocery stores and individuals. Feeding America, a nationwide program, regularly supplies truckloads of donated food.
According to Telford, it is likely that much food will have to continue to be purchased in 2022. Looking forward, Care and Share will ensure receiving food from their organization will be comfortable for all who are in need. Care and Share is continually looking for people who fall through the cracks for a variety of reasons. Language barriers, diversity and culturally-relevant food issues are being explored and problem-solved.
There is enough food for all Americans so that no one goes hungry, Telford said. It takes resources and planning to keep food from going to waste, and to capture it wherever and whenever possible. The success of Care and Share relies on the Southern Colorado community, including volunteers, financial donations, and collaboration with other community organizations.
Recently, 6-year-old Ezabella received an apple from a Mobile Market, one of her favorite snacks, her mother, Luwanna, said.
Ezabella’s family was seriously impacted by the pandemic, both financially and health-wise.
“How can you tell a child you can’t have apples,” Luwanna said. “I grew up like that as a kid, and I don’t want her to have to go through that. This means a lot. It really really does.”