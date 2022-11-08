In early September, a devastating fire at the Apex Apartments in northeast Colorado Springs displaced over 60 residents.

The Red Cross immediately jumped into action to ensure that all the needs of these residents were met including lodging, food, clothing, direct financial assistance and basic requirements. Fundamental to the Red Cross is providing hope, care, and comfort.

“Just about every week there is at least several house fires in the area”, notes Phil Martinez, executive director of the American Red Cross Southeast Colorado. “The Red Cross has a connection with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Emergency Management Services of Colorado Springs. We are built upon passionate people who look out for each other. It’s about taking care of our community — both in a proactive and reactive manner.”

The Red Cross has been in existence for 141 years, consistently alleviating human suffering. “Wherever it is needed most, we provide that help”, says Martinez.

During a time of crisis, staff and volunteers go above and beyond financial and medical needs, ensuring that mental health and spiritual concerns are also being addressed. Sometimes disaster victims lose everything, and a hug and listening ear can provide immense relief while negotiating these most difficult occurrences. Martinez relates that a displaced resident of the Apex Apartment fire broke down sobbing in his arms. He felt honored and gratified to be there for this man who was dealing with overwhelming emotions.

Typically known for immediate disaster response services, the Red Cross provides temporary housing, assistance with accessing insurance benefits, assessment of the need to issue Red Cross individual disaster assistance grants and case management. Additional comprehensive services cover fire prevention, and involvement with the military community.

The nation’s No. 1 disaster is fire. “Sound the Alarm” is a proactive program that installs smoke alarms throughout the southeastern Colorado corridor. Once an alarm sounds, residents have two minutes to get out of their home to safety. A startling statistic is that 5 out of 6 homes in Pueblo do not have working smoke alarms. Red Cross volunteers are in the process of actively installing alarms at no cost to residents throughout the southeast Colorado region. The “Sound the Alarm” program has installed almost a million smoke alarms nationwide since its inception in 2014, saving 1,200 lives.

Pedro the Penguin is a welcome visitor to Colorado Springs schools. Students are educated in fire prevention, and establishing an essential evacuation plan. Once a plan is made, students are encouraged to review the plan with family members, and post it on the refrigerator at home as a continual reminder of actions to take in the event of a fire.

Assisting active duty military and veterans has always been a focus of the Red Cross when aid is provided for transitioning back to civilian life. Maintaining connection with family, while providing needed rehabilitation, food and housing are available not only for the returning veteran but also for every member of the family.

“It’s been a wonderful year for us. It’s about saving lives. We do that every single day”, says Martinez. Goals for 2023 include installing as many smoke alarms as possible in vulnerable residences. Volunteers are always welcome to assist with disaster response, as well as with the various programs maintained by the Red Cross. Martinez explains that the Red Cross is always “seeking passionate people with a desire to give back during people’s darkest hour. It is unpredictable when things will happen, but they will happen. And the Red Cross is well prepared to assist accordingly.”