When disaster strikes, whether it’s a house fire affecting one family or a tragedy faced by many caused by natural events, the American Red Cross is on the scene.
“What I want people to know is that in times of need we are always there,” said Phil Martinez, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado. This can be anything from providing shelter, food, relief supplies and emotional support. “The American Red Cross is a brand that has long been a part of the American fabric.”
Financial donations allow the organization to serve those in need.
“The heartbeat of our organization is the volunteers," Martinez said.
In the Southeastern region, there are more than 330 volunteers.
“We can always use more," he said.
Martinez explained the non-profit has a proactive approach based on preparing, planning and responding. There is also an educational component, which fits this tactic. CPR classes are taught at the Red Cross office on South 8th Street. Or, volunteers will go to business offices, schools and service groups to teach CPR. First aid, child care and water safety are among the other courses offered, including many available online.
Another educational program is the Sound the Alarm campaign where volunteers help install smoke detectors in residences.
“We want to make sure every home has a smoke alarm,” Martinez said.
He noted that annually there are around 500 house fires throughout Southeastern Colorado.
“There are so many things we do as an organization,” Martinez said. “We immediately deploy when there’s a fire, whether it’s a house fire or a wildfire, we’re there.”
Of the partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund he said he’s proud of the association.
“It shows the importance of organizations working together to alleviate human suffering in Southeastern Colorado," he said.
Statistically, according to Martinez, every eight minutes someone is affected by disaster and is helped by donations made to the Red Cross.
Precautions related to COVID-19 remain in place for the organization. When setting up a shelter, cots are placed six-feet apart.
“We take seriously the need to alleviate suffering in a very responsible way,” Martinez said.
The American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado serves the southeast portion of Colorado including the Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Park, Prowers, Pueblo and Teller counties. The Pikes Peak Chapter also serves as the Service to Armed Forces station for Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy.