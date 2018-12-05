When Hurricane Florence slammed into the Carolinas in September, the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado provided help at a moment’s notice.
“We deployed 36 people to assist with that hurricane and, as of Oct. 18, deployed 15 people to assist with Hurricane Michael and one person to Guam to assist with the typhoon damage there,” said Thomas Gonzalez, executive director of the agency here.
Because of its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado can provide disaster relief to people who have experienced home fires, tornadoes, wildfires and other emergencies. The agency also supports the nation’s Service to Armed Forces program, which helps active duty and retired military and their families.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides resources for 20 local health and human service agencies that help in times of crisis. Through the ESF, the Red Cross helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies; provides domestic disaster relief; collects and distributes blood supplies, preparedness information and health and safety training.
“The Red Cross was among the first organizations to participate in the ESF, and we have been a partner for 34 years,” said spokesman Bill Fortune.
In a typical year, the agency responds to nearly 700 events, most of them house fires, he said.
“By far, the vast majority of our service delivery goes to home fires. Whether it is a single-family fire or a large apartment complex, our volunteers provide support for immediate and recovery needs,” Fortune said. “We provide support for the occupant’s immediate needs, including personal hygiene kits, blankets and referral information. We also provide financial support ... so that the affected families can purchase lodging for a few days, new clothing or other necessary items.
“In addition, we provide direct support for families affected by wildfires by providing emergency shelters and emergency recovery supplies. Our large military population is also serviced through our Service to Armed Forces program.”
Forty percent of Red Cross disaster services go to children age 18 and under, and elderly people 65 and over come in second. For nondisaster services, the most common age group is over 25, except for The Pillowcase Project, which primarily helps children ages 9 to 11.
The Red Cross also provides lifesaving information to immigrant and migrant communities, promotes international humanitarian law and reconnects families separated by war or disaster. The ESF helps make these services possible, Fortune said.
“We offer free smoke alarms to anyone in the community who is in need and support our community’s military, veterans and families," he said. "Ninety percent of our workforce is volunteer, and that allows us to continue to operate so that 91 cents of every dollar is spent on humanitarian services".
The American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado relies on donations of time, money and resources from individuals, corporate partners, like-minded foundations and, especially, ESF, to prevent and alleviate human suffering throughout the region.
“Funds provided from the ESF support all services provided by the Red Cross, not only in southeast Colorado but across the country,” Fortune said.
To learn more, contact the Red Cross at 719-785-2700 or at redcross.org/Colorado. Follow it on Twitter and Instagram as COWYREDCROSS or on Facebook as American Red Cross of Colorado.