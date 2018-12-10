James and Elizabeth Wilson feared they said goodbye to domesticity forever when they joined hundreds of homeless residents in 2013.
Through the assistance from Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Inc., the Wilsons
eventually moved into a one-bedroom space located off Kiowa and Wasatch. Because of Catholic Charities, the Wilson’s are no longer homeless. “Catholic Charities gave us the resources to help us and we’re living comfortably,” Elizabeth said.
CCCC is one of more than 1,600 Catholic Charities USA social service agencies in the nation.
The social service arm of the Diocese of Colorado Springs, the local non-profit provides social services throughout a 10-county area targeting chiefly Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Douglas County and El Paso County residents.
Through its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, Catholic Charities assists the poor and creates hope for vulnerable citizens. ESF provides funding for 20 local health and human service agencies that assist individuals and families in times of crisis with intent to help them attain self-sufficiency.
Because of these services, families and individuals can begin their journey from crisis to stability through programs ranging from job assistance and health care to providing identification cards, said CCCC Chief Executive Officer Andy Barton. One program, the Marian House Soup Kitchen, offers free nutritious meals 365 days a year to homeless citizens.
“We think of the Marian House as a light house for folks who live from paycheck to paycheck and need a place to go for a hot meal,” Barton said. “Funds received goes toward keeping the doors open and food flowing. We are one of the few places that stays open regardless of the weather. People can rest assured the soup kitchen is always open with a hot meal.”
Because of the ESF, Catholic Charities also is able to provide assistance through its community service-oriented Family Connections program. Located at the former Helen Hunt campus, 917 East Moreno Ave., Family Connections provides a variety of services such as the Family Day Center, designed to help impoverished families move toward stability.
Their Life Support Services offer case management/family coaching and emergency support for families with young children by providing baby food, children’s and maternity clothing, diapersand formula.
In addition to meals and emergency services, funds are now being directed toward
the design and development of other assistance programs, Barton said.
CCC staff and volunteers guide citizens with compassion and purpose, helping map out the journey based upon realistic goals and abilities and utilizing over 75 Catholic Charities’ programs and services, partner agencies and community collaborations, Barton said.
“Opening our hearts and minds can be difficult because it means having to see something we
don’t want to see such as homelessness. The only way to grow as a community is to take care of our brothers and sisters in need and not turn away from them,” Barton said.
“The most important aspect of our being here is how we can impress on the community to always bear in mind that every human life has equal value.”
Elizabeth said she and James couldn’t agree more. When James injured himself following a recent epileptic seizure, a Marian House on-site provider sprang into action to administer treatment, she said. “James is at home recovering nicely and I can’t thank Catholic Charities
enough for their support,” Elizabeth said.
CCCC is accredited by the Council on Accreditation and serves anyone in need regardless of religion, race, gender, age, disability, or socioeconomic level or background.