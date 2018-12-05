A bus pass or a place to shower might not be a big deal to most people, but the staff and volunteers of Ecumenical Social Ministries know it’s the simple things that make a difference.
Denise Sanders, ESM development director, spoke about a young homeless man. “He’s in his early 20s and came to us because he didn’t have a place to live. He’s now working two jobs but is still living on the streets, but he comes here to shower.”
The fact that even working people don’t have a place to live “is an unfortunate trend we’re seeing,” Sanders says.
ESM supports people in emergency situations, low-income families and individuals, the homeless and the disenfranchised.
The nonprofit is an outreach ministry established by the eight historic downtown churches: First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Congregational Church, First Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral. Thirty other churches citywide also contribute financially or through food and clothing drives.
Gilbert has received help from ESM and is featured in its appeal letter to donors. While caring for his sick mother, he couldn’t keep up his work hours and lost his job. After her death, Gilbert had difficulty finding new employment and had to give up the 48-year family home. Homeless, he turned to ESM for food and hot showers.
Eventually, Gilbert found housing through the Colorado Springs Housing Authority. “But Gilbert did not forget where he received help,” the letter says. “He credits ESM with keeping his spirits up when all seemed lost.”
From January to October 2018, ESM served about 48,000 people, Sanders said. They expect to have served 65,000 by the end of the year. The agency provides transportation vouchers, clothing, emergency medication, showers and a food pantry. ESM also oversees WISH House (Women in Safety and Hope), providing nightly shelter and case management for homeless single women.
The recent appeal letter written by the Rev. Ann Lantz, ESM executive director, further states: “For every $100 we receive, we can buy 526 pounds of food.” This translates into enough to feed 13 families of four for one week.
In addition to bus vouchers, vouchers also are provided for gas and the Arc Thrift Store, Lantz writes, “so our guests can shop for themselves for something that actually fits.”
ESM has served those in need for more than 36 years. With a staff of nine, it relies on its core of 175 volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include working in the pantry, stocking donated food; helping with laundry; greeting and interviewing guests; providing administrative help such as data entry and large mailings; and working on special projects such as the Thanksgiving and Christmas basket giveaways.
ESM is at 201 N. Weber St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.