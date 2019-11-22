Whether the sun is shining or frost is in the air, there is usually a line of people waiting for services, either in the form of food, clothing, financial assistance, laundry and more, outside the doors of Ecumenical Social Ministries on the east side of downtown.
On a recent day when temperatures began in the single digits, the Rev. Ann Steiner Lantz, executive director of ESM, said, “We had people coming in today in flip flops and tank tops. I don’t think the public is aware of what some need to endure.”
ESM was founded 37 years ago by eight historic downtown churches: First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, First Christian, First Lutheran, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal, First Baptist, First Congregational and St. Mary’s Cathedral.
According to Lantz, “Originally, these churches provided over 95% of the organization’s budget. Because ESM has grown in the number of people served over the years, the founding churches now provide around 25% of the budget. The remainder comes from individual donors, sponsoring churches and foundations.”
She added, “ESM provides a compassionate response to individuals experiencing the effects of poverty. Many of these individuals are homelessness or in the middle of devastating financial situations.”
Basic services — those that most people take for granted — are offered to promote human dignity: food, clothing, hot showers, haircuts, and hygiene items. ESM collaborates with other services providers and community officials to best offer these programs and meet the changing needs of individuals in the city. “The key emphasis at ESM is on treating each individual with dignity and respect,” Lantz said.
The need for services continues to grow. In fiscal year 2018-2019, according to Lantz, ESM provided more than 133,000 services to those in need in the community. This includes the more than 9,624 articles of clothing distributed, including blankets and sleeping bags to help those experiencing homeless survive the winter months. ESM’s free laundry service provided over 4,365 loads of clean laundry for those who don’t have a way to do their laundry. ESM provided private, hot showers to over 8,290 people, and 13,506 people received toiletries. ESM operates one of the biggest food pantries in the region with the most consistent hours of operation, providing food to over 77,509 people.
ESM, including the food pantry, is open Monday through Friday. ESM has a staff of 11 employees and over 100 volunteers.
Lantz added that donations received from the Empty Stocking Fund go directly to provide assistance to those in need.