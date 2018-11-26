In its 35th year, The Gazette/El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund kicked off Nov. 22.
Back is the same mission to raise money for 20 nonprofits around Colorado Springs and across the Pikes Peak region along with a commitment by two foundations to match hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations through Jan. 18, when this season’s campaign ends.
Here's a look at the Empty Stocking Fund events happening in the next several weeks:
- Rock Bottom Give Night, Nov. 27, 6 - 10 p.m. - Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point, Colorado Springs.
- Joe Nichols Concert, Nov. 28, 6 - 10 p.m. - Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 North Academy, Colorado Springs.
- Movie Night ("It's a Wonderful Life"), Dec. 1, 2-5 p.m. - Broadmoor hotel theater, 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs.
- Festival of Lights Parade, Dec. 1, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Tejon Street, downtown Colorado Springs.
- Genesis Medspa Lash Bash, Dec. 6, 3 - 5 p.m. - Join us at Genesis Medspa and buy a gift certificate, with a portion of the proceeds going to Empty Stocking Fund, 142 S. Raven Mine Dr. #250, Colorado Springs.
- Austin Burke Concert, Dec. 7, 6 - 10 p.m. - Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon, 5781 North Academy, Colorado Springs.
- Colorado College hockey vs. Vermont, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. - Buy a CC t-shirt and Chuck-A-Puck for the Empty Stocking Fund, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., Colorado Springs.
- Movie Night ("Home Alone 2"), Dec. 7, 7 p.m. - Broadmoor hotel theater, 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs.
- Movie Night ("The Princess Bride"), Dec. 1, 2 - 5 p.m. - Broadmoor hotel theater, 1 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs.
- KILO/RXP Bowling Tournament, Dec. 12, 6 - 10 p.m. - WhiryBall, 3971 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs.
- Treasure Hunt, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Make a donation to ESF and the Treasure Hunt and win prizes, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
- Skate Night, Dec. 27, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., Colorado Springs.
- Holiday Hangover Trivia Night
You can "spark the giving spirit" by donating @ www.fillanemptystocking.org. Call 476-1673 to make a credit card or stock donation. Make check payable to the Empty Stocking Fund and mail to P.O. Box 910942, Denver, CO 80291-0942. Like us on Facebook at EmptyStocking Fund or follow us on Twitter @esfsprings.