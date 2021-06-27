Editor's note: Tatiana Bailey is director of the UCCS Economic Forum. This is the first in a series by her on long-term changes resulting from the pandemic.
Had the pandemic lasted just a few months, I believe things would have gone back to the way they were before in the workplace. But a year and a half of disruption breeds new patterns of behavior and thought.
Once vaccines were miraculously announced in record-breaking time, my primary focus shifted from public health surveillance and mitigation efforts to economic recovery and how this seismic event would alter key aspects of our economy. Many things will be forever altered by COVID-19, but I am particularly fascinated by a few societal cogs that have outsized ramifications for the broader economy: work from home (WFH), population declines, higher education, transportation/alternative energy and health care. I would like to share a review of some of the amazing research others have done in a series of articles. The first articles will focus on work from home.
Remote work appears to be a divisive topic where both employers and employees are often heavily swayed by their own experiences and preferences. Hundreds of research firms and thousands of employers have administered anonymous surveys in an attempt to understand this work-from-home phenomenon. There is some variation in the studies, but when I stick to large, methodologically sound surveys (and not just opinions) some patterns do emerge.
To start, there appears to be somewhat of a disconnect at present between what employers want and what employees want. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers study, 68% of executives believe that people should in in the office at least three days a week and 65% believe the office is “very important” to increasing employee productivity, while over half believe it’s important for collaboration. Generally, employers lean more toward traditional office versus home-office work while employees lean more toward home-office work . More than half of employees want to work remotely three days a week or more as shown on the first chart. An even larger survey by McKinsey showed not identical, but similar results (Chart 2). The bottom line is that worker preferences have significantly shifted.
Employers actually agree that remote work has been a success and many employers stated in the first few months of the pandemic that they were pleasantly surprised at the increases in productivity and how well WFH has gone considering the speed at which it had to happen and the less-than-ideal circumstances. Chart 3 shows that a higher percentage of employers believe WFH has been successful than even employees do, although both show the vast majority believe remote work has been a success.
But what has been a “success” under unforeseen and extreme circumstances and what employers want moving forward are two different things. Chart 4 shows that few executives from the same PricewaterhouseCoopers study believe company culture will survive a preponderance of remote days. It’s anecdotal, but I’ve heard of many employers who are mandating three days a week in the office at a minimum, and this data seems to support that. This stands in contrast with various studies, including the one incorporated here in Chart 1 that shows most employees want between three and five remote days. That’s where the rub is.
This is all in the context of labor shortages and not just in the hospitality sector. Job quits were at an all-time high of 2.7 million in April versus 2.2 million just before the pandemic hit. Losing a valued employee can cost an employer $10,000 to $30,000 and recruiting and hiring a new employee can cost thousands or tens of thousands according to Global Workplace Analytics. Human resource professionals globally say that work-location flexibility will be an expectation and negotiation point moving forward.
And let’s not forget that we already had a shortage of skilled and unskilled labor pre-pandemic due to lags and deficiencies in relevant training, retiring baby boomers and population declines. In fact, for the first time in U.S. history, the population growth rate for ages 20-64 turned negative in 2020. The shift in demographics is the topic of another article in this series, but it is salient to mention now that workers have increasing leverage and employers know it. Keeping them happy while engaged is a top priority. So, if workers want more remote work than their employer wants, what’s the right arrangement for the company and the (valued) employee?
There are so many dimensions to what is the “right” mix for each company: how conducive an industry is to remote work, city size and associated commutes, company size, overhead costs, and security concerns to name a few. Some of these other considerations will be the topic of the next article.