With each twist of the throttle, the pack of four snowmobiles roared through the powdery forest beneath Hahn’s Peak near Steamboat Springs. I was off on an adventure to find my first fresh tracks in the backcountry.
The guide worked with Colorado Sled Rentals, a company known for offering customized tours tailored to show off the wild side of the sport. If you’ve never been on a snowmobile (aka sled), a few things will surprise you.
For starters, steering is a physical activity in itself; you’re not just turning a wheel for the sled to predictably follow. If you want to turn, there’s a good chance you’ll have to put your whole body into it. You might even have to stand and move to one side of the sled. After all, the sled is roughly the size and weight of a refrigerator.
Second, snowmobiles are extremely powerful. Every throttle twist has the power to send the front of the sled into the air. Instead of just stepping on the gas and maintaining a speed, it’s more about smaller precision twists that provide the perfect amount of power.
Third, there is some risk in snowmobiling, especially when you’re off trail. These machines are fast, heavy and hard to control at times.
Here’s a rundown of the terrain we encountered:
Hill climb — This required blasting up a steep slope by carefully managing weight and speed. It was stunning to see how effortlessly the machine cruised up typically inaccessible terrain. We found this type of terrain required more precision than power. Several times, one wrong twist of the throttle flipped the machine, burying it and the driver in deep powder.
Ditch banging — This involved maneuvering the sled through a powder-filled ditch. The big banks and giant pillows of snow were used to flow through the terrain in a way that felt remarkably smooth and natural. We hopped across deep snow and over terrain features with ease.
Meadows — This is when we pushed the snowmobiles to their limits of speed and acceleration. With no obstacles, meadow riding allowed us to punch the throttle with much less risk, in some cases to the speed of a vehicle on a highway.
Tree sledding — During this portion of the trip, we managed our speed along a carefully plotted yet rewarding route. Now more familiar with the mechanics behind steering, we were able to guide the sleds through narrow, powder-filled gaps in the trees. Tree sledding challenges the driver to get from point A to point B, avoiding the obstacles along the way.
Cornices — As the tour came to a close, our guide was confident we could handle a few small jumps. One of the easier ways to go airborne is off a cornice. After finding a 10-foot wall of snow, we sent the sleds up and over it. The process proved simple but did require a few steps. First, it meant carefully lining up the approach to the wall. Then, upon nearing the wall, it meant giving the machine some extra throttle. Like a bucking bronco, the sled’s front end lifted in the air, and the machine launched over the snow. These jumps posed obvious risks so it’s essential to consider the danger before trying.
Bottom line: If you’re someone who enjoys an adrenaline rush and are somewhat athletic, backcountry snowmobiling is a winter adventure for you.