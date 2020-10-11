In the race for State House District 15 in Colorado Springs, incumbent Republican Dave Williams faces Democrat John Pyne IV and third-party candidate Mike McRedmond, a Libertarian.
Williams said he will continue to be a “taxpayer champion,” opposing increased fees and spending and demanding transparency and accountability at all levels of government. He also supports “law and order” legislation, parental rights and a COVID-19 response based on “science, common sense, and locality.”
“You can count on me to work hard for an economic recovery that empowers individuals and small businesses to succeed, not giving more control to heavy-handed and wasteful government bureaucracy,” Williams said, in a letter to voters. “As your State Representative I answer to you, not the Denver and Boulder insiders and their big-government cronies.”
When he was elected in 2016, Williams became the first Latino to serve in House District 15. He was previously vice chair of the El Paso County Republican Party.
Williams’ major party opponent is John Pyne IV, a democratic socialist with a master’s degree in social anthropology and conflict studies from the University of Kent in England — a background Pyne said fueled his political values and belief that progress comes not from mild reform but radical systemic change.
Issues central to his platform include environmental justice, education, gun control and economic justice.
“My background has given me an understanding of how our lives are molded by policies and systems that have oppressed people of color, women, the working class, the LGBTQAI+ community, Indigenous peoples, migrants, and many others,” Pyne says on his campaign website. “I’m running for House District 15 to help build new systems which everyone has a voice in from the ground up.”
Libertarian candidate Mike McRedmond served 22 years in the Air Force as a communications electronics technician, and was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal Ribbon for Operation Southern Watch, according to Ballotpedia. He works in information systems security.
In 2016, McRedmond made an unsuccessful bid for Colorado’s District 5 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.