State House District 15 incumbent, Republican Dave Williams led his Democratic challenger, John Pyne IV, 57.9% (22,502) 37.6% (14,612) in early results Tuesday.

Libertarian candidate Mike McRedmond was third with 4.35% (1,688).

Williams, the first Latino to serve in HD 15, staged his run from a “taxpayer champion” platform, opposing increased fees and spending and demanding transparency and accountability at all levels of government. He’s also a supporter of “law and order” legislation, parental rights and a COVID-19 response based on “science, common sense, and locality.”

Pyne, a democratic socialist with a master’s degree in social anthropology and conflict studies from the University of Kent in England, ran on a platform that champions programs and legislation supporting environmental justice, education, gun control and economic justice.

Libertarian candidate Mike McRedmond served 22 years in the Air Force as a communications electronics technician, and in 2016, McRedmond made an unsuccessful bid for Colorado’s District 5 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

