Linda Shapley, the managing editor of our sister publication in Denver, Colorado Politics, shared a cover letter she got last week from a young journalist. Gotta tell you, it made my heart leap with hope, because I think it sums up what we journalists do and why we do it better than anything I’ve seen lately:
“I don't have an elevator pitch as a writer anymore. I just have a really sucky, idealistic core belief that the truth always meets daylight, someday. Bad deeds always come to light, and good ones do too — but they only make it there if good people do the right thing. And that's where people like us come in. It sounds BEYOND cheesy and like something out of a '30s superhero comic serial, but I believe it to my soul …"
That kind of full-body commitment to the core mission of journalism is more important than ever right now, methinks, as we gear up for what could be a very weird election season in the midst of a pandemic, economic crash, and countrywide racial reckoning.
Bringing truth to daylight is a lot harder since the internet spun its web around all of us, mixing real journalism and half-truths, cat videos and Russian disinformation into a knotted-up tangle-net. But figuring out and agreeing to shared, fact-based storylines that will carry our country out of this mess is now a matter of life and death.
That cover letter, combined with a new report I read the same day it arrived, reminded me just how important the future of journalism is to the task at hand. And they both reminded me that we journalists probably need to do a better job about letting you readers know why it is so important.
For one thing, if you read and watch local news, you’re much more likely to take part in important community issues, and 81% of you are more likely to participate in local elections, according to “American Views 2020: Trust, Media and Democracy,” a biennial report by the Knight Foundation based on a poll that took place over last winter.
Conversely, those who say they do not follow local news at all, according to the poll, are more likely to express a sense of futility about political participation. Close to half (49%) of you who don’t follow local news agree that “people like me don’t have any say about what the government does.”
Knight’s findings went beyond political participation, too. “Those who follow local news are also much more likely to say they feel attached to their local community and that they know the best ways to get involved to make a difference,” according to the report.
The better the local media you have, the better the city you have, in other words.
“Recent studies have suggested the loss of local news coverage in many areas may be a factor in Americans’ current level of political polarization," the Knight study concludes, "as national news outlets tend to focus more on issues that have a partisan angle or include partisan conflict."
As a result, the study shows, those who say they pay more attention to local news on issues important to them rather than national news are more likely to have a favorable overall opinion of the country’s news media.
The poll wasn’t all good news. Americans think the media helped create current, deep political divisions. More than eight in 10 Americans say the news media bears “a great deal” or “a moderate amount” of blame for the political divide.
But this one surprised me. More than eight in 10 Americans also believe the news media has the ability to heal such divisions.
What? you say. How? you ask.
A separate Gallup/Knight Foundation web survey conducted in December 2019 asked Americans that very question.
The No. 1 answer was ensuring reporters cover people who have views different from their own with respect and understanding (89%). That was followed closely by hiring reporters who come from a variety of different backgrounds, both ethnic and ideological (80%).
About three-quarters of Americans (74%) think hosting forums that bring people from different backgrounds together to discuss their experiences (like the Gazette’s Community Conversations) are healing.
And 66% say it would be healing if we covered more stories about people trying to engage in civil discourse on issues.
In sum, a majority of you believe that local media can help restore sorely needed social capital to our communities. With your support, healthy vibrant local media can be the Gorilla Glue that helps put this country back together.
In his parting words recently, American icon and civil rights leader John Lewis said democracy is not a state, it is an act, and each succeeding generation must do its part to engage in that act.
That's probably why I was so deeply moved by that young journalist’s idealism about all of us in this dark time.
“The sheer will of ONE human, bloodthirsty for the truth" he concluded his application, “... one person making the choice for good can shed light on anything and everything.”