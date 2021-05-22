Voters in El Paso County (county seat Colorado Springs) are accustomed to being governed by five Republican county commissioners.
It has been that way for almost half a century. The last Democrat to serve as an El Paso County commissioner was Stan Johnson back in the early 1970s.
The reason for the Republican success has been gerrymandering. The five commissioners are elected from individual commissioner voting districts. The district lines have been regularly drawn so there is a majority of Republican or Republican leaning voters in each of the five districts.
Incumbent Republican county commissioners have had the power to redraw commissioner district lines after each decennial U.S. Census. Our Republican county commissioners have understandably yet debatably done the line drawing to favor the GOP.
Sometimes the Democrats get more than 40 percent of the two-party vote in El Paso County elections, but this Republican district line drawing has been politically engineered so Democrats do not get elected as county commissioner.
This may change in the near future.
Democratic Party majorities in both houses of the Colorado state legislature recently passed a bill designed to weaken the gerrymandering of El Paso County commissioner districts to favor Republicans. The bill applies to two other counties as well. Democratic Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law. A prime sponsor of the bill was El Paso County State Senator Pete Lee, also a Democrat.
A major result of this anti-gerrymandering law could be the election of one and perhaps as many as two Democrats as El Paso county commissioners. The Republicans will likely keep majority control of the Board of County Commissioners, yet the GOP would no longer have the board all to itself.
The new county commissioner redistricting law, introduced as HB21-1047, is long and complex. It spells out all the details of how redistricting will be undertaken in El Paso County, Arapahoe and Weld counties. It sets up a county redistricting commission, somewhat similar to the redistricting commissions that are now redrawing state legislative districts and U.S. House of Representatives districts for the entire state of Colorado.
At least three proposed redistricting maps will be prepared by staff or an advisory committee. Those maps will be the subject of public hearings by the redistricting commission throughout the county. Citizens will be allowed to testify at the hearings about which maps should be approved and why.
Most importantly, this new state-enacted redistricting law requires the proposed maps to maximize the number of "competitive districts."
That means the proposed districts will be divided into three categories. The first category will be safe Democratic, where the vote in the district averages 55 percent or more Democratic and a Democrat will almost always win the election. The second category will be safe Republican, where the vote in the district averages 55 percent or more Republican and a Republican will almost always win the election. The third category will be competitive districts. These will range from 45 percent Democratic to 55 percent Democratic and will be capable of electing either a Republican or a Democrat in the election.
Competitive districts are sometimes called swing districts, swing seats, or battleground districts. They can swing from one political party to the other from one election to another. They are prized by opponents of gerrymandering because a real choice is offered to the voters and there is real party competition between the Democrats and Republicans to win.
A safe Democratic county commissioner seat in El Paso County could be carved out of Manitou Springs, Old Colorado City, downtown, the Old North End, and adjacent areas. These sections of the county have been known to vote strongly Democratic.
A competitive seat might be constructed from southeast Colorado Springs plus Security and Widefield.
The remaining three county commissioner seats would be fashioned out of northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Palmer Lake, the Black Forest, Falcon, and the Eastern Plains portion of El Paso County. All three seats would clearly qualify as strong Republican.
Having one or two Democrats as El Paso county commissioners could change the atmosphere at county commissioner meetings. There could be more emphasis on social programs, such as public financing of affordable housing and more services for the homeless. A voice (or two) would be raised in behalf of more efforts on climate change initiatives or preserving more open spaces and public parks.
There are a number of prohibitions in the new law on drawing up county commissioner districts. No district can be created specifically to aid an incumbent county commissioner in getting reelected. No district plan can be adopted to favor one political party over the other. No district plan can be proposed that denies a person their appropriate electoral influence because of race, national origin, or protected language.
This new law is going to change the process of county commissioner redistricting in El Paso County. Its chances for electing one or more Democratic county commissioners, and leading to fairer representation, are very good.
It may take a while. Redistricting efforts at every level are complicated. It is impossible to “take the politics out” of even the most well-intentioned redistricting process. In addition, the advantage of incumbency will help some of the incumbent Republicans get reelected. Stay tuned.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about national and Colorado political issues. Bob Loevy served on the 2011 Colorado state Reapportionment Commission. Read his short book, “Confessions of a Reapportionment Commissioner.” Google “Bob Loevy Home Page."