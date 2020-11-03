Early results Tuesday night in the race for Colorado’s Senate District 12 seat in El Paso County had incumbent Republican Bob Gardner holding a solid lead over Democtratic opponent Electra Johnson.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office reported Gardner with 57.60% of the vote and Johnson with 39.33% .
Third party candidate, Zechariah L. Harris, running on a Libertarian ticket, had more than 3% of votes, the results showed.
Gardner, an Air Force veteran and Colorado Springs-based attorney who represents small businesses, entered the Senate election after 12 years in the Colorado General Assembly. His primary opponent, Johnson, is chairwoman of the El Paso County Democratic party and a Colorado native, architect and urban designer.
As of 9:20 p.m., the county was reporting a voter turnout of about 67%, with 302,683 ballots cast out of a roll of 454,341 active voters.