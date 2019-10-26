Next week’s state and local elections are decidedly off-year compared to presidential and midterm elections. Major political parties are mostly sitting this one out.

Voters do get to choose among nonpartisan school board candidates. But two state statutory propositions and two Colorado Springs infrastructure-spending measures are, by default, the center of attention.

Both of us are voting “yes” on all four of these measures. We believe that two or three and possibly all four will be approved by voters in what will likely be a low-turnout election.

Proposition CC is referred from the state Legislature to the voters. It is cleverly worded to say it provides more state funds for schools, higher ed, and roads and bridges — without raising any taxes. Yet it would mean that, in years when revenues are especially good, which will be the case for at least the next two years, the state would retain money that would, under the the provisions of the 1992 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, have be refunded to Colorado taxpayers.

Voters have to read their 2019 State Ballot Information Booklet to understand the rather complicated details of this proposition.

Supporters who favor Prop CC see it as an opportunity for a state with a booming economy to invest more money in underfunded needs like higher education and roads and bridges. Democrats, joined by groups such as the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Contractors Association, are for this measure.

Libertarians and conservative anti-tax groups are strongly opposing this proposition. Colorado is a relatively low tax state, yet a majority of registered voters don’t believe it to be the case.

Coloradans generally vote against tax increases on their state ballots. But Prop CC confuses the issue as to whether taxes are being increased. It emphasizes instead that budget surplus funds will be directed to high priority state needs.

Opponents claim this calls for taxpayers to sacrifice their tax refunds for programs that should be funded through the existing state budget. And that these refunds will be permanently eliminated.

Supporters point out that these refunds would only come in years with high tax revenues. Moreover, this is a statutory change, not a constitutional change, and therefore can be revisited and amended by future state legislatures.

Hence, there are classic pro- and anti-government sentiments involved here. We support Prop CC and believe it will narrowly win.

Proposition DD, on the state ballot, is presented with some opaque legalese that is, at least in part, required by TABOR. But there is little opposition to DD.

It essentially recognizes that, because of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, betting on sports may be legalized at the state level. So Proposition DD asks that limited sports betting be legalized in Colorado (presumably at our casinos), and that the state should have the right to tax a small portion of casino profits derived from this sports betting. Most of this tax revenue will be targeted for much needed state water conservation projects.

Proposition DD will easily pass and we support it. There will always be some voters who will oppose this type of measure because they oppose anything that encourages gambling.

The city of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2B is a relatively noncontroversial request to spend tax surplus funds to upgrade city parks, ballfields and trails. This takes advantage of growing revenues and a strong local economy. The city estimates that, on average, retaining these surplus funds will amount to only about $31 per household.

Opponents criticize this measure saying it would deny taxpayers $7 million in tax refunds. They say it violates the spirit of the city’s TABOR laws, and that the city already has adequate funds to provide for parks and trails.

This measure does abide by TABOR law, however, by explicitly asking voters’ approval for an occasional TABOR override.

We support this one-time special measure and predict it will win approval.

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2C — a measure strongly supported by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the Colorado Springs City Council — asks for a renewed sales-tax increase, yet at a slightly lower rate than two years ago, to repair roads and for street improvements.

A similar measure was overwhelmingly passed here by voters back in November of 2015.

Roads, street curbing and potholes have been improved in Colorado Springs. The Mayor says we’ve made excellent progress, but we are only halfway to our goals.

Opponents argue this is a tax increase as well as a sales tax. They claim it will cost taxpayers $55 million yearly and that it disproportionately hurts the vulnerable.

Mayor Suthers responds that Colorado Springs needs to provide for better streets and infrastructure to respond to the growth in the city’s population and business investments. Moreover, the city’s improvements in these areas, he says, are being greatly repaid by the businesses that have moved here or are expanding their operations here.

Colorado Springs Measure 2C, in part a referendum on Mayor Suthers, will win approval by the voters. We both support it.

We urge everyone to read the information booklets sent to every household by the state and the city. These ballot issues are seldom easy to understand. Talk with your friends and neighbors about them. Go on line to read internet arguments about them.

Your two authors usually have some differences at election time. On this occasion, however, we both encourage a yes vote on all four ballot measures — and believe most of them will be approved.

_________________________

Tom Cronin and Boby Loevy are political scientists and co-authors of Colorado Politics and Policy: Governing a Purple State.