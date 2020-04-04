Veteran Colorado pollster Floyd Ciruli is asking the Colorado political question of the moment: Has coronavirus sealed the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate?
Perhaps Colorado’s most noted pundit and opinion-taker, Ciruli questioned in his blog whether the money and name recognition behind former Gov. John Hickenlooper would carry him across the finish line in June, to take on incumbent Republican Cory Gardner in November.
“Just as the presidential primary campaigns have become dormant, the Colorado primary race for senate is now frozen in place with virtual county assemblies and state conventions, blogged Ciruli, the inaugural director of the Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Denver.
“All to the benefit of front-runner John Hickenlooper, who is already on the ballot by petition and just announced he would not participate in the party process. He already has avoided candidate forums as much as possible. Any remaining events before the June primary will likely be virtual and mostly devoid of a real clash. Rivals are now denied a live audience and the dynamics needed to show grassroots support.”
That leaves behind Andrew Romanoff, who handily won the March 7 state caucus preference poll, scientist Trish Zornio, educator and minister Stephany Rose Spaulding and nonprofit executive Lorena Garcia.
“It’s hard to imagine Hickenlooper’s final three months until the June primary on more favorable territory,” Ciruli wrote.