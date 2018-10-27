Do Colorado and American politics seem unusually divisive and fractious to you as the state and the nation head into the 2018 midterm elections? Political scientists have an explanation for that, and it is all due to five words that start with the letter “P.”
More PARTISAN — The two political parties have become very strong in terms of defining their positions and enforcing those positions on their elected officials. Party-line voting is widely practiced at the moment in Congress in Washington, D.C., and also in the Colorado Legislature. Partisanship is so strong that it is said to be diminishing even social interactions between Democratic and Republican elected officials.
More PHILOSOPHICAL — The two political parties are more ideological and less practical in their perspectives. The Republicans have become committed to ideas associated with the religious right, so called social issues, such as opposing abortion and limiting the rights of gays and lesbians. Also the Republicans have become ever more strongly opposed to government being used to solve major social problems, such as education and medical care. On the other hand, the Democrats are advocating high-spending government proposals such as free tuition to community colleges, free medical care for everyone, and heavy spending on infrastructure problems, such as rebuilding highways and constructing high-speed passenger railroads between major cities.
More POLARIZED — As the Republicans and Democrats have become more philosophically divided from one another, they simultaneously have grown less able to compromise with one another. They each tend to sit in their own corner of the political realm and stand pat on their beliefs and programs. This polarization is supported by super-partisan political commentators in the news media who draw audiences by taking extreme rather than moderate positions on major issues. Polarization is also aided by plurality primary elections, where many candidates run but only one is nominated. This tempts candidates to run at the extreme, rather than in the middle, in hopes of being “the first of many” to win the party nomination. Runoff elections between the top two finishers, not used in partisan primary elections in Colorado, would reduce some of this polarization.
More POLITICIZED — In the highly charged political atmosphere which currently exists, minor and major issues and events are politicized in hopes of giving one political party or the other an advantage.
More PARALYSIS — The end result of the first four words that start with “P” — partisan, philosophical, polarized, and politicized — is paralysis. When political parties are sharply divided on the major issues facing a state or a nation, there is an inability on the part of the president and Congress, as well as governors and state legislators, to act together to accomplish common purposes. The two political parties balance each other, and often little is achieved other than uneasy maintenance of the status quo.
This has been particularly true in Colorado in recent years. Despite a constitutional mandate to spend big dollars on kindergarten through high school education, the Democrats and Republicans year after year fail to agree on how to come up with truly adequate funds. The two political parties so far have been unable to articulate a common plan for regulating water in this semi-arid state. The most conspicuous paralysis has been over Colorado's roads and bridges, which keep deteriorating while the two political parties argue about funding needed for repairs and expansion.
That is the reason interest groups turn to ballot questions initiated by voter signatures to get governmental action. That is why educational support and roads and bridges issues are on the ballot in the midterm elections Nov. 6.
So accept the fact that you live in a time of high political competition and partisan bitterness. The phenomenon has been well-documented by political scientists and their five words starting with the letter “P.”
Bob Loevy is a political scientist at Colorado College.