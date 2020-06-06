Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 53F. SSE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 53F. SSE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.