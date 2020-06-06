Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history. She is often controversial, competitive, and gives at least as much as she gets from President Donald Trump.
She is second in the line of presidential succession, after Vice President Mike Pence, even though she and President Donald Trump apparently don't speak to each other. She has called out his alternative facts well before Twitter got around to doing so.
The wealthy Pelosi, who is 80, is one of the politically best connected and most influential speakers in the past 100 years.
Her dad, Thomas D'Alessandro, was already serving in Congress when she was born. Seven years later, he became a three-term mayor of Baltimore. Her older brother would later serve as a mayor of Baltimore. Her brother-in-law was an elected member of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.
Well before she had finished elementary school, Pelosi had become a student as well as practitioner in the political arts of fundraising, friend-raising, precinct walking and patronage transactions.
She represents one of the safest and most liberal Democratic congressional districts in the country (most of San Francisco) and not surprisingly, has a consistent record of fighting for progressive or liberal causes, including LGBTQ rights, pro-choice, strengthening Obamacare, opposing the partial privatization of Social Security, fighting for immigrant rights and opposing the Trump tax cuts.
There are several biographies of Pelosi that explain her eight decades in politics and nearly 34 years in the US House of Representatives. One of the best and most flattering, just published, is by Molly Ball: Pelosi (Henry Holt, 2020). Also indispensable to understanding Pelosi's political education and early political success is The Gazette editor Vince Bzdek's Woman of the House: The Rise of Nancy Pelosi (Palgrave MacMillan, 2008).
Pelosi is private, controlling, pragmatic, and controversial. She may be an icon for many on the feminist left, yet she is villain for many a hardcore conservative. For at least a decade, Republican campaign managers have tried to attach their Democratic opponents to Pelosi. Republicans have regularly used her as a symbol to raise funds and denigrate what they call the "left-wing socialists" in Congress. And at least a few dozen Democrats, in Congress and running for Congress, have outright opposed her, and deliberately distanced themselves from her, to position themselves as centrist or moderates.
Her campaigns for House leadership positions have regularly been contentious. Most recently, after the 2018 elections, she reluctantly agreed with several moderate Democrats, led by Colorado U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, to term-limit her speakership (which would permit just one more term if Democrats win in next November's elections). And even then, she will have to use her skills and fundraising abilities to retain her "last dance" term as speaker.
What explains her political success?
She was born to politics. Her father and mother built a political machine based in Baltimore's "Little Italy." They were campaigning every two years and most of the time in between.
She majored in political science at Washington, D.C.'s Trinity College, briefly volunteered in John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign of 1960, and attended Kennedy's memorable inauguration in January 1961. She interned in the Senate in 1963, before moving to New York and soon afterward to San Francisco.
Her husband, Paul, graduated from Georgetown and earned an MBA from NYU. He launched a lucrative venture capital and real estate career, as Nancy raised a large family. One of Paul's high school classmates was Jerry Brown who later was elected several times as governor of California. That connection and similar business and civic alliances led to Nancy Pelosi becoming a political fundraiser for California Democrats.
Over the years she would become part of Congressman Phil Burton's political machine in San Francisco, all the time staying involved in the D'Alesandro political machine in Maryland. She developed close political relationships with San Francisco's Mayor Joe Alioto and New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, and helped organize presidential candidate Jerry Brown's successful Maryland presidential primary run in 1976 (when he was running against Jimmy Carter). Yes, she went back and was a chief organizer of that campaign.
Brown, the son of former two-term California Governor Pat Brown, asked at the time if he had benefited from powerful political clout of the D'Alesandro (Pelosi) machine, acknowledged as much, and quipped "In my father's house there were many machines." The same can be said for Nancy Pelosi.
Her fundraising skills led to her being elected chairwoman of California's Democratic Party, chair of the host committee for the 1984 Democratic National Convention, and chair of the Democratic U.S. Senate Campaign Committee. She was a prolific fundraiser — raising funds from the likes of Tom Steyer, Harvey Weinstein, and similar Hollywood types, and even from Donald J. Trump on at least one occasion.
How did she rise so fast in Congress?
It helped that her dad served in Congress earlier. She was the first daughter ever to succeed in her father's U.S. House footsteps — even though her district lay 3,000 miles west of his.
(Our former student, Liz Cheney (R., WY), also followed in her dad's footsteps. She is now the third-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. House, and stands a decent chance of becoming the second female speaker of the House in U.S. history. You heard that here first!)
Having a safe seat helped Pelosi. She raised money and campaigned for other Democratic candidates, whose districts were more competitive. She won strategic appointments to powerful House committees such as Appropriations and Intelligence. She forged alliances with other influential members of Congress, such as George Miller, Jack Murtha, Barbara Boxer, John Lewis and Jim Clyburn. She learned from them, fought with them, and was a friend raiser — remembering birthdays and anniversaries and gifting countless boxes of chocolate. (She has a special fondness for chocolate.)
It helped that her husband's business flourished so well that she became among the wealthiest members of Congress. She was smart, attractive, well-spoken, strategic, and ultimately pragmatic. As on of her top aides once put it "You want a fighter, she'll show you a fight. … She has no fear."
How is Speaker Pelosi viewed?
Everyone who knows this mother of five and grandmother of nine knows her as distinctively a woman of faith, a lifelong traditional Catholic. She often cites biblical passages to reinforce her public policy initiatives.
Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, as he nominated her for Speaker for the third time in early 2019, called her a legendary legislator, a sophisticated strategist, "a voice for the voiceless, a defender of the disenfranchised," and "a powerful, profound, prophetic, principled public servant."
Barton Swain, a conservative editorial writer for the Wall Street Journal, views Pelosi as a tough, determined politician, "a capable legislative leader, a political fundraiser of stupendous talent and a committed liberal who nonetheless knows when to moderate her stance for strategic purposes."
Even Donald Trump has acknowledged her prowess as someone "who knows how to get things done." In 2018 he said that she deserved to be reelected House Speaker and even volunteered to get her a few Republican votes it she couldn't rally some of her reluctant Democratic colleagues.
Why, then, are Pelosi's public approval ratings no better than Trump's?
Americans have always held the institutions of the Supreme Court and the Presidency in higher regard than Congress. Ironically, Americans view the "people's branch" as the "bickering branch," unwieldy, slow-moving, and suffering from hyper-partisanship and stalemate. Pelosi is a symbol of this: head of a divided party within a divided House within a divided U.S. Congress.
Pelosi is also a symbol of a long-time-serving politician at a time when about half the population favors term-limits for Congress.
Pelosi , in addition to being a symbol of Democratic Party librealism, is also a symbol of opposition to Trump. She is against Trump's wall, and is a champion of immigration reform. While she was at first reluctant to move ahead on impeachment, her hand was eventually forced when even centrist young professionals in the House pressed for hearings. She has dared to challenge Trump directly, as when she tore up his 2020 State of the Union address, disgusted with what she deemed his "falsehoods." She walked out of a White House meeting with Trump, and has dissed him, as he has dissed her.
Pelosi has a little of the famed Florentine's knack for fighting fire with fire — even as she is still relatively soft-spoken, polite, and spiritual in her demeanor.
Is this Pelosi's last dance?
She told some confidants this might be her last term. But, because of an intra-party agreement , she is eligible to run once more for Speaker. That may happen.
Being Speaker is hard to do well. Just ask Speakers Jim Wright, Tom Foley, Newt Gingrich, Dennis Hastert, John Boehner, or Paul Ryan. Most had short and unusually turbulent terms. Republicans Ryan and Boehner retired in frustration with dealing with the Tea Party and Freedom Caucus members of their own party. Wright and Gingrich left under the cloud of ethics investigations. Hastert did succeed in serving out four terms as speaker — yet a few years later he was serving a federal prison term for financial misdeeds (involved in covering up charges of sexual abuse back when he was a high school wrestling coach). Foley lost the speakership when his district and the nation turned their backs on Democrats.
Speaker Pelosi, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin won high praise for their quick legislative and regulatory efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic . Pelosi has now crafted a fourth phase for relief of local and state governments, the unemployed and the U.S. Postal Service, and related matters. This effort has widespread support yet has become embroiled in partisan politics. It has become ensnared, too, in President Trump's campaign against voting-by-mail. Pelosi's bill provides funds to states that would help finance voting by mail.
Pelosi and Republicans are also arguing and negotiating over the best way to re-open small businesses — directly aiding employees, or helping the companies that employ people, or a mix of both. This may be her last fight, and there is no doubt she is fighting hard on this, and also to win more investment in infrastructure.
Whether Pelosi's "last dance" is this term or next, Democrats will be hard-pressed to find a successor as determined, persistent and effective as she has been. The Pelosi political story is a fascinating and remarkable one, that will be joining the ranks of Henry Clay, James Polk, John Nance Garner, Sam Rayburn. Joe Martin, John McCormick, Carl Albert and Tip O'Neill.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists who regularly write on Colorado and American politics.