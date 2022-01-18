Manitou Springs will not see a third marijuana shop within city boundaries following the apparent failure of a ballot question in Tuesday's night special election, early returns show.

By a preliminary vote of 1,302 against and 424 for, residents rejected a measure to allow up to three marijuana facilities in Manitou Springs, according to early results posted late Tuesday.

Currently, Manitou houses two dual-purpose retail and medical marijuana stores in its commercial zone district, located south of El Paso Boulevard and north and east of U.S. 24. The ballot question would also have expanded the zone district boundary, allowing the third establishment to be located within 150 feet south of U.S. 24 in a commercially zoned district. The shop would also have had to provide at least 100 parking spaces.

Proponents of the question argued a third store would bring more revenue to the city and would reduce costs for those wishing to purchase marijuana products locally.

"Right now, the pricing of concentrates (in Manitou Springs) is four to five times the market rate," Southern Colorado Cannabis Council Executive Director Jason Warf told The Gazette Friday. "You can buy concentrates for $10 to $13 in Pueblo, but they’re going for $40 to $50 in Manitou. Residents are driving out of town to shop."

The Manitou Springs City Council in September considered an initiative petition brought by marijuana advocates who wanted to allow a third pot shop in the city. According to the Manitou Springs Municipal Code, the City Council must pass initiated ordinances as they are written and cannot revise them, or they must set an election to decide the issue.

The council ultimately chose to refer the matter to voters.

City Council, which has historically not supported movements to increase Manitou's two-store limit, argued proponents of the ballot question did not approach them as a body to address the matter and therefore essentially circumvented the city’s involvement in developing regulations by proceeding with an initiative petition.

The City Council previously shot down a request in 2019 that would have raised the cap to four stores. Earlier this month, the council approved a resolution urging voters to reject Tuesday's ballot question, further arguing Manitou voters already decided the question in 2014.

The "City Council believes that maintaining the two-establishment limit reflects the will of the voters, and that the existing location limitations in the commercial district of the eastern portion of the city has worked effectively and should be maintained," the resolution states.

In that same meeting, the council voted to increase the sales tax on retail marijuana from 6% to 10%, effective Jan. 10. The city will retain all revenues from the special retail tax, which the City Council said was needed for capital improvement funds.

The state also imposes a 2.9% special sales tax on medical marijuana and 15% on recreational pot. There is also a 15% excise tax imposed on wholesale sales and transfers of retail marijuana.

If the question had passed, the city would have been required to publicly disclose its marijuana sales tax information, given that Colorado law stipulates that information must be revealed if a city has three or more marijuana stores and no one store makes up 80% of the revenue.