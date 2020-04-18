It's time to send the current complex, irrational, unfair and ridiculously long system of state primaries and caucuses that nominate presidential candidates to the dumpster.
Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson were among the early champions of holding a national primary to let party voters decide their party nominees for the White House. Americans, across party lines, favor this method. And this is how we nominate most state and city officials.
The 2020 primaries and caucuses were a good example of the unfairness built into the present system. Competitive voting between Sanders and Biden ended on Tuesday, March 17, when Biden, for the third Tuesday in a row, defeated Sanders in most of the primaries being held on that day. To most observers, the race for the Democratic nomination was over. Within a month all of Biden's rivals had dropped out and endorsed him.
But there was a problem. Twenty-two of the 50 states had not held their primaries or caucuses yet. That is 22 states where Democrats (and in some states unaffiliated voters as well) were denied their right to cast a meaningful ballot in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination contest.
Both populous and not so populous states dropped into this “too late and left-out” category. Big states, such as New York and Pennsylvania, were disenfranchised along with small states like Rhode Island and Wyoming. Middle-sized states — Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, etc. — lost meaningful participation as well.
When the coronavirus situation clears up a bit, postponed presidential primaries will be held. Loyal party members will troop to the polls (or mail-in ballots) to cast their votes. Yet, what kind of election is it when the winner has already been known for weeks or months?
The general pattern in U.S. presidential elections is that presidential primary contests are routinely over about halfway through the primary calendar, usually in March or April. (The full calendar runs from early February to early June.)
Some are de facto over after only two contests — the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. That occurred in the 2004 Democratic contest when John Kerry quickly disposed of former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. The only contest that went the full length of the primary calendar, February to June, was in 2008 when Barack Obama upset Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination and then went on to win the White House.
That so many states get left out of meaningful participation in the primaries and caucuses voting is just one of our many reasons for wanting to reform the presidential nominating system in the United States. Here are others:
It is bordering on the ridiculous that two states, Iowa and New Hampshire, are allowed to vote first and have a magnified influence over who wins and who loses. The small populations of these two states and their lack of minority voters add to the unfairness. In a reformed system, no states will get the unfair advantage of voting first and thereby unduly affecting the final outcome.
Super Tuesday continues to be dominated by Southern states. That gives the South tremendous leverage, not shared by other regions of the nation, to propel forward particular presidential candidates. This year’s Super Tuesday propelled the candidacy of Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, mainly because high percentages of African-Americans supported him.
Thus we have a system that greatly empowers certain state voters and completely disenfranchises others.
If we are to have equal treatment of all American voters in the presidential nominating process, Congress must pass a law creating two national presidential primaries, one for each major political party. On the same day, perhaps on a Tuesday in early August, all party members throughout the nation in each major political party will cast their vote for their favored candidate for president. Two or three weeks later, if no one has won a majority, the top two plurality winners in each political party will run against each other. In the runoff, the majority winner of that race will be the party nominee.
The president of the United States is the only nationally elected official in the country. It makes sense for Congress to create a national system, guaranteeing voting equality to every party member, for selecting major political party nominees.
There is nothing radical about this proposal. Most states use statewide primaries to nominate party candidates for state offices. Many cities do too. And a few states and many cities have runoffs between the top two finishers in the primary to guarantee majority party support for the winning nominee. Denver and Colorado Springs use this system to elect their mayor.
Here are a few questions asked about this change: How would one qualify to run in a party's national primary? There would have to be some type of signature petition process such as Colorado has. A candidate would have to collect signatures from perhaps a million party members spread across the country. Details of this requirement will be determined later.
What about third parties? They would continue their current process of selecting their tickets at their national conventions.
What about the voting rights of independents and unaffiliateds? We would like to see the Colorado system adopted — thus permitting independents to select the party primary of their choice. But this could be left up to the states.
What about the helpful presidential primary TV debates? These still would be held by the political parties having a competitive race. They could be held somewhat along the lines the Democratic National Committee sponsored these past few months. But they should be limited to just a few in the late spring or early summer.
What about conducting the balloting by mail? We like the mail-in systems used in Oregon, Colorado and Utah. And nearly half the states now allow some form of no-excuse absentee voting. We think this will be widely adopted, but this is a matter individual states can decide. States will still be responsible for running their elections.
Are there some downsides to this reform? Yes, money and name recognition will remain overly important. And little known or ideologically attractive candidates who might have won in Iowa (like Jimmy Carter, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg or Rick Santorum) will be disadvantaged.
Voters should be treated equally. Let's get rid of our highly unfair and unequal system of presidential primaries and caucuses. Congress should replace it with a national primary and runoff system.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College who write on Colorado and national politics.