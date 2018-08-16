Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jared Polis just showed the perks of being rich. The self-funding tech millionaire Wednesday announced his first jaw-dropping television ad buy: $3 million for October.

For perspective on how much campaign money that is, Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper raised a total war chest of $5.4 million for his tougher-than-expected re-election run in 2014. Republican Bob Beauprez raised a total of just $2.6 million, including about $900,000 of his own money.

The ad buy will blanket airwaves for the final weeks of the campaign in the Denver, Colorado Springs/Pueblo and Grand Junction/Montrose television markets.

“Throughout Colorado, there is already incredible excitement for Jared’s bold plans to reduce the cost of health care, invest in our public schools, and tackle the rising cost of living so that Colorado families can get ahead,” Jenn Ridder, Polis’ campaign manager, said in a statement.

She said the campaign has more than 3,000 volunteers who have knocked on 120,000 doors the past month alone.

“We’re excited to build on that momentum and make sure that Jared’s positive message of protecting our Colorado way of life in the face of rising costs reaches Coloradans in every community.” Ridder said.

Polis has put in more than $12.4 million so far, compared to about $2.5 million raised by his Republican opponent, Walker Stapleton.

Republicans have accused Polis of trying to buy the governor’s race with his personal fortune.

The Colorado Sun reported Wednesday that Polis is not making campaign appearances this week because he is traveling outside the state.

Stapleton is attending the Western Welcome Week Grand Parade in Littleton on Saturday, the same day he speaks at the opening of a Jefferson County campaign office.

Stapleton also spoke at two events Saturday — Victory Office openings in Thornton and Greenwood Village.

Stapleton campaign manager Michael Fortney seized on the moment.

“It’s perfect timing for Congressman Jared Polis to announce a big media buy,” Fortney said. “Just this week he also announced he is doing zero public events. Congressman Polis might think this is a winning strategy since he has purchased every seat he has ever won, but Colorado voters will recognize this arrogance. Our campaign is ready for the fight to make life better for hardworking Coloradans.”