Voters in the Tri-Lakes area and El Paso County will be asked to increase a sales and use tax to fund police services, increase taxes for fire protection services, adjust the date of regular elections, and allow a school district to retain TABOR overage revenues. Here are some highlights from the ballot:
MONUMENT
2E: The town is asking voters to increase Monument's sales and use tax from 3% to 3.50% to fund town police services, programs and facilities. The ballot issue would not cut or reduce the town's current police funding levels. Proponents argue the tax increase is needed because the town's population and the number of incidents requiring police response has increased, but the department has not been able to meet heightened demand without a dedicated revenue source.
2F: Voters will decide if the town's regular elections should be moved from the first Tuesday of April in each even-numbered year to the Tuesday after the first Monday of November in each even-numbered year. Proponents say the move would allow the El Paso County clerk and recorder to conduct a coordinated election, including the Town of Monument, reducing burden on town staff and resulting in possible cost savings to the town.
PALMER LAKE
2D: Voters are being asked to allow the town to publish on its official website notices related to payments of bills, contracts awarded and rebates allowed, rather than publishing the notices in a newspaper, to save money on the cost of publication. A yes vote would allow the town to publish these notices on its website, while a no vote would require the town continue publishing these notices in a newspaper.
COLORADO SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 11
4A: This measure would allow the school district to retain and spend revenues received from any source that would otherwise be refunded to voters under Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.
MIAMI YODER SCHOOL DISTRICT JT-60
5A: Voters are being asked to allow elected school directors to serve unlimited terms of office.
DONALD WESCOTT FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT/DONALD WESCOTT FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NORTHERN SUBDISTRICT
6B and 6C: These similar measures would allow the district and its northern subdistrict to adjust their respective mill levies to maintain property tax revenues should there be changes in the methods of calculating a property's assessed value, including in the event Colorado's Gallagher Amendment is repealed Nov. 3, so that tax revenues generated by the mill levies match tax revenues that would have been generated had these changes not occurred.
CALHAN FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
7B: The district is asking voters to approve an additional mill levy to add additional firefighter/paramedics, retain existing firefighters and EMTs, and replace emergency equipment and vehicles. Proponents say the tax increase is necessary because the district is short-staffed and using outdated equipment while facing increasing call volumes.