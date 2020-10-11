On the ballot for Colorado’s Senate District 12 seat: an incumbent Republican with 12 years in the Colorado General Assembly, Bob Gardner; chair of the El Paso County Democratic party, Electra Johnson, and third-party candidate Zechariah Harris.
Gardner is an Air Force veteran and Colorado Springs-based attorney who represents small businesses with a focus on helping them navigate the regulatory environment. He served eight years in the state House before he was elected to the Senate in 2016.
During his time in office, Gardner said he has passed “important legislation for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, crime victims and for behavioral health treatment and issues.”
Gardner has received the endorsement of the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police.
“I have always been a conservative who fights for limited regulation, lower taxation and the free market to support the economy and jobs,” he said.
Among his proposed legislation is a law that would require Colorado’s executive branch to conduct public hearings and an approval process before any emergency orders are extended.
Democrat Electra Johnson is a Colorado native, architect and urban designer who was elected chairwoman of the El Paso County Democratic party in 2017.
Johnson is “a progressive voice for change — working for people” and a supporter of the eradication of tax laws such as TABOR and the Gallagher amendments, which “put a stranglehold on local governments’ ability to provide essential services to their citizens, like quality education and safe roads and bridges,” according to her campaign website.
Johnson said she also will fight on behalf of struggling local and small businesses, for sustainable agriculture and healthy watersheds, fire mitigation and affordable healthcare and economic justice.
“We need to make sure that all of us, not just a few, get a fair share of the enormous wealth of this great nation,” she said.
The third-party candidate for District 12, running on a Libertarian ticket, is Zechariah Harris.
In a response to questions from Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, a Springs-based group that advocates for anti-abortion policies, Harris said he will work with “whatever efforts are being put forth,” and that another focus will be “lowering the costs and removing barriers for adoption and other life-saving possibilities.”