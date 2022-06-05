Chuck Broerman, Republican candidate (Currently serving as El Paso County clerk and recorder)
Campaign phone number: 719-459-6065
Campaign email address: Chuck.Broerman@gmail.com
Website: broermanfortreasurer.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 49194 Colorado Springs, CO 80949
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My first priority is to protect taxpayers. I will protect taxpayers’ funds by following the authorized policies of making investments that are safe, liquid and generate a yield that equals or exceeds appropriate standards. The El Paso County Treasurer’s Office has been content with utilizing the backbone of a 30-plus-year-old computer system. I see this as a tremendous opportunity to analyze current practices, modernize the technology platform and improve operational efficiencies to reduce costs.
My additional priorities are:
• Increase property tax payment options.
• Customer service enhancements.
• Community outreach and education — especially the Senior Homestead Exemption program.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have worked in both the private and public sectors. Previously, I worked 20 years in the rapidly changing world of hi-tech. I was reelected as the clerk and recorder in 2018, where I have managed elections and motor vehicle and recording transactions. My leadership skills, innovative thinking and hard work have brought many accolades and awards to my office. Annually, my office collects and disburses $180 million in taxes and fees. I believe state and federal polices are fueling inflation and making our region unaffordable. As such, I intend to be a watchdog on local government spending.
3. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I’m not a status quo type of person. I have been a positive force for good in every position that I have been a part of in my career. I’m accustomed to integrating new technologies.
I look to streamline processes and increase security and accountability for El Paso County's taxpayer funds by fostering collaboration within the Treasurer’s Office and with other county departments. I look to work closely with community leaders to maximize taxpayer funds and help El Paso County grow. While the Treasurer’s Office is composed of hardworking knowledgeable employees, they need a leader who will guide, inspire and mentor them.
Gina Trivelli, Republican candidate (Currently serving as El Paso County deputy treasurer)
Campaign phone number: 719-331-0331
Campaign email address: Trivelli4treasurer@yahoo.com
Website: trivelli4treasurer.com
Campaign mailing address: 6696 Flintridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
First, to continue treating the citizens of El Paso County and the employees of the treasurer and public trustee offices with dignity and respect. I’m proud of the fact there is no employee turnover in either office. Retaining knowledgeable and experienced staff is vital to providing excellent customer service.
Second, successfully finalize our system conversion, which is in the end stages of completion. The transition to the new system will reshape our current processes. My institutional knowledge of the Treasurer’s Office is vital in identifying any issues or gaps which may arise in the final testing of the new system.
Third, to continue to offer more convenient, affordable and secure electronic payment options for citizens to pay their taxes.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I am a worker, not a politician. Becoming the next treasurer is an honor, not just a job or a stepping stone for me. I have built relationships with our taxpayers, our employees, and employees of other county offices and government agencies. I know the ins and outs of the treasurer and public trustee offices. Both offices are statute-driven, providing little room for modification of policy or procedure. However, I have the knowledge and experience to best help our citizens in need.
3. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I joined the Treasurer’s Office over 20 years ago and am currently the deputy treasurer. I have worked my way up to my current position and have served under four treasurers. I have gained diverse experience and knowledge from each leader laying the foundation to my successful career. I know what needs to be done and how to do it to keep both offices running smoothly and efficiently to best serve the citizens of our county.