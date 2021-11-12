The El Paso County Elections Department is participating in a statewide risk limiting audit Monday, officials with the county announced Friday afternoon.

The audit allows officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to ensure that election results were properly tabulated, county officials said in a news release. Election rules for the audit say that the Secretary of State's Office must select a countywide and statewide race to be audited. El Paso County's elections department will focus on Proposition 119 and the Colorado Springs School Board District 11 director races.

The risk limiting audit is required by Colorado law and is coordinated by the Secretary of State's office. The audit provides "strong statistical evidence that the election outcome is consistent with what was counted," according to the release.

The audit board will meet at the Citizens Service Center in Colorado Springs around 1 p.m. Monday, the release said.

Audit board members will be given a seed from the Secretary of State's office, allowing the audit to begin. The seed determines which ballots are selected from ballot manifests created by the county. The seed is a number made up on at least 20 digits. Each digit is selected by sequential rolls of a 10-sided die. The Secretary of State will randomly select members of the public or staff members to roll the die.