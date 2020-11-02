Voters in need of assistance have lots of options in El Paso County ahead of Election Day.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office plans to open 13 more voter service and polling centers Monday, bringing the total to 35 locations, according to a news release.
All of the locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Election Day, the release said.
Voters can visit the centers to register to vote, get a replacement ballot and vote in person, among other services.
A full list of voter service and polling centers and 24/7 ballot drop boxes can be found HERE.
The clerk's branch offices are serving as voter service and polling centers Monday and Election Day and will not be providing motor vehicle, driver's license or recording services.
However, self-service vehicle registration renewal kiosks are available. Find a list of locations HERE.
Many motor vehicle services are also available online at mydmv.colorado.gov.