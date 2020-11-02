The number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County has been rising rapidly in recent days as the community prepares for new state restrictions taking effect Wednesday.
The state's safer-at-home level 2 rules, which take start in the county Wednesday, will further limit how many people are allowed to gather in restaurants, gyms and other indoor settings.
El Paso County Public Health records show the average number of cases is well above the threshold to qualify for the even more restrictive safer-at-home level 3, which would further limit the numbers of people allowed to gather. For example, under level 2, restaurants are allowed to have 50% capacity and up to 100 people inside while under level 3 restrictions, they must only allow 25% capacity or up to 50 people, according to the state rules.
However, health officials say a gradual tightening is appropriate.
"The move to level 2 is intended to give El Paso County time to implement and adjust to level 2 metrics, and to assess whether the mitigation efforts are impacting the numbers. The state noted that a gradual implementation of restrictions was suitable at this time," El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.
The county has reported 2,417 new cases over 14 days and on average about 335 new cases per 100,000 residents over the same time period, El Paso County Public Health numbers show. The average number of cases per 100,000 is about 15 cases fewer than the state's threshold for issuing a countywide stay-at-home order, according to the guidelines.
The number of people testing positive, on average, has risen to 8%. When that measure rises to more than 15%, state guidelines show a stay-at-home order is appropriate.
Additionally, hospitals regionally are caring for more COVID-19 patients. On Friday, 91 patients were receiving care for a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, data show. Of those, 12 had not been confirmed as COVID-19. A week prior, 56 patients were receiving care for a confirmed or suspected care of COVID-19 and of those, 10 had not been confirmed, the data show.
At UCHealth's southern Colorado hospitals, the staff was caring for about 40 COVID-19 patients on Friday, hospital spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The health system's peak day came in April when it had 57 COVID-19 patients in southern hospitals, she said.
Centura Health hospitals are also seeing an increase in patients needing more acute care for many different reasons, the health system said in a statement.
"One of the unintended consequences of COVID-19 was that patients delayed getting necessary care," Centura Health said in a statement.
As the new level 2 state rules take effect Wednesday, residents may notice the following changes:
- Restaurants will be permitted to have up to 100 people with social distancing, down from 175 permitted under level 1.
- Gyms will operate only at 25% capacity, or up to 50 people, compared with 75 people as permitted in level 1.
- Group sports can allow 25 people per activity, down from 50 people.