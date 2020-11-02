Colorado State Rep. Tony Exum Sr., a Democrat, was defeating Republican activist Robert Blancken Tuesday in the race for House District 17 in southeastern Colorado Springs in early voting returns.
Exum was beating Blancken 59% to 37% about 8:45 p.m. in one of the few Colorado Springs state house districts that tends to lean left.
Exum, a retired Colorado Springs Fire Department battalion chief, was running for his fourth term and expected continue working on issues around public education, protecting the environment and bolstering economic opportunity in his district, he said, previously.
"I am pretty optimistic that we’ll stay on top. It’s looking pretty good," he said.
Exum expected the coming budget year would bring tough budget decisions for the Legislature and he planned to work to make sure education funding was sufficient, he said, previously.
Blancken, a retired water treatment specialist, described himself as a far-right Republican who supports school choice, improved access to mental health care, developing the district’s economy and ensuring the district gets its fair share of infrastructure investment.
He was not ready to concede the race Tuesday at about 8:45 p.m. saying that many Republicans had waited until the final days of election to vote in person.
"To me, it's way too early to call the race," he said.
Blancken has never held elected office, but he has worked on several campaigns. For example, he helped oust former Democratic Senate President John Morse in 2013 when Morse backed tougher gun laws. He also helped put the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights initiative on the ballot in 1992, he said.
As a member of local Republican leadership, Blancken hunted for someone to challenge Exum for 18 months before he was nominated to run as somewhat of a newcomer.