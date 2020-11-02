Mountain Metro Transit has canceled three bus routes and cut some weekend services following a coronavirus outbreak that caused a shortage of drivers.
Five drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 additional drivers are self isolating because they may have been exposed, said Vicki McCann, a spokeswoman for the agency.
The agency announced Thursday one bus driver and two supervisors had tested positive for the virus and others were isolating after exposure. The outbreak is one of about 40 in El Paso County reported during October, according to El Paso County Public Health.
Some bus services could be restored next week when drivers can come out of self isolation, McCann said. But it is unknown exactly when services could be restored, she said.
Mountain Metro Transit's contractor RAPT Dev also plans to complete training for four new drivers that could start Nov. 16, she said.
As a result of the shortage, Mountain Metro has cut the following services:
Routes 15, 35 and 12 are canceled. Route 12 serves Palmer Park Boulevard. Route 35 serves the Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus and Route 12 runs from Rio Grande Street and Nevada Avenue to Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.
The frequency of weekend bus service on routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 25, and 27 has been cut from every 30 minutes to every hour.
The agency also made changes to the route 5 afternoon schedule. The route serves the Citadel Mall and downtown Colorado Springs.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening, a news release said. Employees also disinfect seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop request pull cords and other high-touch areas throughout the day.
Bus drivers and passengers are required to wear masks.
More information about canceled services can be found at coloradosprings.gov.