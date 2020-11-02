Colorado Springs voters decided Tuesday between dueling questions to protect city parkland and on another initiative to allow the city to keep tax revenue that would otherwise be refunded to residents.
The first parks question, 2B, was passing 59.3% to 40.7% as of 8 p.m. and will require the city to hold elections to approve the sale, swap or conveyance of parkland. The question won by a larger margin than the competing parks question and so it will take effect.
The second parks question, 2C, was passing by about 52% to 48% and would have required a supermajority of seven members of the city council to approve a parkland deal.
The Colorado Springs City Council could not agree on the best way to protect city parkland and so the board sent both questions to the voters.
Residents spent months working with city staff on 2B to require voter-approval of parkland deals, advocate Kent Obee said previously. The Protect our Parks coalition organized around the question after the city council agreed in 2016 to trade the Strawberry Fields open space near North Cheyenne Canon Park to The Broadmoor for other properties.
Proponents worried that after Councilman Wayne Williams introduced 2C, it could confuse voters, Obee said. Early returns showed that voters stood with the resident-led coalition, he said.
"What it tells me is that the voters got it," he said.
Mayor John Suthers disagreed, saying that question 2B garnered a majority because it was the first parks question posed and it could cause the city to loose out on a good parks deal.
"It's bad government," he said, of 2B.
Williams proposed 2C because he said it would provide greater protection for parks and also preserve flexibility for the city to act on land deals quickly. Elections could slow or shut down deals, he said, previously.
Voters were also passing question 2A, which will give the city more funding than originally planned for services such as public safety in 2021 and for years to come. The question was passing 59.7% to 40.3% at 9 p.m.
"I'm elated," Suthers said. "... I feel very good about how quickly we are going to recover from the downturn."
The approval of the question will allow the city to keep $1.9 million in revenue in 2019 above the Taxpayers Bill of Rights cap for all revenues collected in 2020. If the $1.9 million was refunded, each household would have received $9, city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said.
The measure also asked residents to set 2019 tax revenues as the baseline for calculating tax revenue growth, instead of 2020. The change will help city tax collections recover more quickly and at a pace more in line with the recovery of the economy.