Michael Bass, who has been homeless in the past and now barely scrapes by living in Colorado Springs, said he was ecstatic when he was hired four weeks ago as a petition circulator for Direct Action Partners.
Soliciting voters’ signatures for ballot proposals for tighter oil and gas regulations and health care billing transparency was hot and tiring work, he said, but worth it.
“They paid $14.50 an hour.”
Somewhat of a coup for a drifter kind of guy who usually earns minimum wage.
But Bass and other petition canvassers working for Direct Action Partners are now out their paychecks and future contract work, as the Portland, Ore.-based company abruptly closed its offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins last week and left the state.
Direct Action Partners’ president, Michael Selvaggio, issued a statement this week, saying that the group behind the oil and gas initiative, Colorado Rising, had indicated it would not pay the money it owed them, and the company suspended its work.
Colorado Rising’s Anne Lee Foster said Direct Action Partners “skipped town overnight, last Tuesday, without making good on their bills or notifying their employees,” and were “contractually obligated to finish out the week with us.”
Foster said the Direct Action is withholding a deposit Colorado Rising had paid them for “the weeks they skipped out on.”
Selvaggio said Colorado Rising “did not provide assurances that DAP would be paid for its continued work and had numerous discussions with Colorado Rising to try to resolve the matter.”
Bass was counting on the nearly $400 Direct Action Partners owed him, as well as future earnings.
“I had to borrow money to pay my phone bill,” he said. “I was pretty worried and stressed out about this.”
And if his landlord wasn’t so understanding, Bass said he’d probably be out on the streets again.
“A lot of people ended up not being able to pay their rent,” he said.
Direct Action Partners employed hundreds of temporary petition circulators in Colorado. Many of them are in the same situation as Bass.
Some of the Colorado Springs workers are on parole and were depending on the money, said Patrick McClanahan, who said he’s out nearly $1,000.
“It really made a lot of people fall apart because of their life situations,” he said.
Employees were told different stories about what was going on, he said, anything from the checks got stolen to the checks were in the mail.
“I’d like to see the situation remedied and get my money and people face charges for what they’ve done,” McClanahan said. “I’ve done petition work before in Colorado and North Carolina and never had any issues.”
Former employees have filed demand for payment of wages forms with the state.