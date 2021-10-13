Colorado's 12 legislative redistricting commissioners voted unanimously late Tuesday night to adopt a new state Senate district map, after an eleventh-hour map alteration session on their final day of redistricting work.

The map will have to be reviewed and approved by the Colorado Supreme Court in the coming weeks. If the court approves it, the map adopted Tuesday will be used for the next decade.

The map , if approved by the Supreme Court, won't dramatically alter the partisan makeup of the state Senate.

The Senate map adoption cames one day after the same group selected a state House district map, which also doesn't introduce radical changes to the state Legislature.

The redistricted legislative maps come after months of public hearings, reports analyzing minority voting protections, working groups on partisan leaning evaluation and several draft maps produced by the commission's staff.

The commission will prepare legal filings for the state Supreme Court in the coming days. The court will hold oral arguments and decide on the adopted map by mid-November.