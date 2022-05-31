Rose Pugliese, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-445-1818
Campaign email address: rose@roseforcolorado.com
Website: RoseforColorado.com
Mailing address: 9235 N. Union Blvd., Ste. 150, No. 128, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Education. As a parent of a child with special learning needs, protecting parental choice in education is a top priority. Parents are the best advocates for their children.
Community safety. I will work on legislation that supports public safety and helps law enforcement instead of impeding them.
Affordable living. I have a strong record of fighting to protect the Taxpayers' Bill of Rights (TABOR) and will continue to oppose taxes disguised as fees and tax increases at the state Legislature.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have significant experience testifying before state legislative committees and regulatory agencies. Most of my work over the past decade has been focused on statewide issues, such as co-leading the ballot initiative for a citizen’s repeal of the national popular vote in Colorado. During my two terms as a county commissioner, I held various statewide leadership positions. My statewide work has enabled me to grow my grassroots network and develop relationships across the state with legislative, local government and state leaders. I have extensive experience working with federal, state and local governments and understand many of the funding streams.
3. Describe your position on abortion. Please be specific. If you support abortion, do you prefer certain limits, such as a ban on late-term abortion? If you oppose abortion, would you allow it under certain circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger?
I am a devoted Catholic and pro-life, without exceptions.
Joseph Woyte, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-357-7496
Campaign email address: joeforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: joeforhd14.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 62104, Colorado Springs, CO 809621
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three issues are the three E’s: Colorado’s economy, education and elections.
Economy: I’ll work to help Colorado’s economy bounce back by opposing excessive regulations and supporting free market solutions and policy reforms to empower individuals and families, and unchain small businesses. I'll defend the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR), and work to eliminate the labeling of taxes as "fees" to circumvent TABOR.
Education: I support Colorado’s local school boards, along with private and charter schools and homeschool parents, in directing their own curriculum, policies and security. I oppose state and federal mandates that seek to impose things like sex education for first graders and critical race theory (CRT).
Elections: Because voter confidence in our elections is critical to our form of government, I support common sense election integrity measures such as requiring a state or federal government-issued photo ID to request a ballot, using auditable paper ballots and ending the practice of ballot harvesting.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
When I left the military 20 years ago, I wanted to build upon what I’d learned in my U.S. Air Force Academy degree in management, my MBA in international business and my six years of financial management leadership experience as an Air Force officer. My supply chain management at a large manufacturing plant gave me greater insight into the world of commercial products and services. The role required working with many stakeholders such as suppliers, technicians, engineers and community members to truly understand the many issues, risks and opportunities while developing plans to help improve company operations. The lessons I learned there will be just as useful to my constituents and me as a legislator, where I’ll keep my personal (and academy class) motto in mind: "We’ll find a way or make one!"
3. Describe your position on abortion. Please be specific. If you support abortion, do you prefer certain limits, such as a ban on late-term abortion? If you oppose abortion, would you allow it under certain circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger?
Because the right to life is the foremost of all human rights, I am committed to defending those who can’t defend or speak for themselves. I am proud to have received Colorado for Life’s "100% pro-life" rating. Colorado is now one of only about seven states that allow abortion for any reason, all the way through the ninth month of pregnancy. This is in spite of the majority of Coloradans who find late-term abortion to be morally reprehensible, and I will work with my colleagues in the state legislature to end it. I understand most Coloradans feel that limits on abortion should have an exception to save the life of the mother and I agree with that.