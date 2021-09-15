Colorado’s congressional redistricting commission released another new draft map for the public to consider and critique.
The newest draft map comes as the commissions near their targeted October finish, and after months of preceding drafts and dozens of public input hearings.
The commissions will take more public input, and plans to release another draft map on Sept. 24. After that, the commission could vote on adopting a final map plan, and intends to finish its work in the second week of October.
The newest plan makes adjustments to the preceding draft map, and, like the preceding draft map, is designed around a “Southern District” concept that aims to empower the Hispanic community in southern rural Colorado by keeping the more Hispanic areas together.
It also seeks to empower the Hispanic community in the areas north of Denver, by similarly grouping together the most Hispanic areas, into the draft’s new 8th Congressional District.
The newest draft map’s southern district would be 26% Hispanic, and the north-of-Denver 8th Congressional District would be 39% Hispanic.
The preliminary draft map released in June was designed instead around a “Two Rural Districts” concept that divided the state’s rural areas into expansive eastern and western districts.
The newest draft would result in 3 solid Republican districts, 3 solid Democratic districts, 1 Democratic-leaning district and 1 competitive district with a slight Democratic-lean.