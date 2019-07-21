Nearly a year before next June’s primary election, the field of Democrats vying to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is beginning to sort itself out, though what promises to be a crowded race still appears to be up for grabs.
It’s too early to tell whether the long-anticipated entry into the primary by state Sen. Angela Williams in early July will shake up the race — and there’s still time for other candidates, including some potential game-changers, to jump in — but the nine other currently declared candidates appear to be falling into tiers in the wake of the July 15 campaign finance reporting deadline for the second quarter.
Fundraising strength isn’t the only measure of a challenger’s viability this far out from the election, as 2016 Republican U.S. Senate nominee Darryl Glenn demonstrated when he parlayed more than a year of grass-roots campaigning to a spot in a crowded primary and won the chance to face Michael Bennet, the Democratic incumbent, in the general election.
Gardner’s campaign raised a hair over $2 million for the quarter ending June 30 and has $4.9 million left on hand.
Between them, the nine Democrats vying for the chance to face Gardner in 2020 raised $4.55 million in the period and had $5.13 million in the bank. But since the Republican isn’t expected to face a GOP challenger, he can stockpile a good portion of his funds for the general election.
Only two Democrats released their quarterly fundraising totals early — former state Sen. Mike Johnston, who finished third in last year’s gubernatorial primary, where he set several fundraising records; and Obama-era ambassador Dan Baer, who spun some heads with his strong fundraising out of the gate when he briefly ran in a 2018 congressional primary.
Johnston sits atop the pack in the Democratic Senate primary with $3.4 million raised since the beginning of the year, including $1.6 million during the most recent quarter. At $2.6 million, Johnston’s cash on hand at the end of the quarter amounted to a bit more than all his fellow primary candidates’ combined.
Baer, who had about $245,000 left over from his congressional campaign, raised $1.1 million for the period, his first in the Senate race. He had slightly over $1 million on hand at the end of June.
None of the other candidates cracked seven figures for the second quarter, though one has barely topped $1 million in total contributions since launching his campaign in early February.
That would be former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who reported raised just over $500,000 for the second quarter, roughly matching what he pulled in for the first quarter.
A fixture on the state’s political landscape for nearly two decades — with an army of fans and volunteers — Romanoff proved his fundraising ability when he brought in plenty of cash for an unsuccessful 2010 Senate primary campaign and a 2014 congressional bid.
In his first quarter in the primary, former U.S. Attorney for Colorado John Walsh out-raised Romanoff, with about $760,000 in contributions plus about $15,000 he chipped in. He closed the quarter with about $600,000 in the bank.
In the next tier, which she has to herself, former Colorado House Democratic Leader Alice Madden barely surpassed six figures in contributions. The former Obama administration official, who didn’t get into the primary until the most recent quarter, raised about $100,000, gave herself $40,000 on top of that and loaned her campaign another $50,000.
Those remaining — most of them first-time candidates — have yet to raise more than five figures. Tops among them is Stephany Rose Spaulding, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn last year and who got in the Senate race after the start of the second quarter. She raised about $60,000 and transferred a little under $40,000 left over from her congressional campaign.
Climate activist Diana Bray raised a little over $50,000, gave herself about $9,000 and loaned her campaign another $10,000. Scientist Trish Zornio, who raised nearly $60,000 for the first quarter, only managed $14,000 in contributions this time, though she spent most of the quarter off the trail due to a family emergency. Community organizer Lorena Garcia followed the roughly $14,000 raised in the first quarter with $12,000 this quarter and reported just a few hundred dollars in the bank.
Although everything political seems to be on a fast track these days — the field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates has already begun to winnow, and news cycles are measured in hours rather than days — it’s worth remembering that plenty of time remains until actual voters will weigh in on any of the Democratic Senate candidates.
Even with 10 candidates actively campaigning, the Democratic Senate primary field isn’t yet nearly as sprawling as the Republican hopefuls who ran for the chance to take on Bennet, when 15 Republicans gave it a go and five made the primary ballot.
That year, Glenn, a relatively unknown El Paso county commissioner, seemingly came from nowhere to wrest the nomination from a passel of better-known and better-funded candidates, winning by a plurality over self-funder Jack Graham, former congressional candidate Robert Blaha, former state Rep. Jon Keyser and former congressional candidate Ryan Frazier.
At this point in the cycle for Colorado’s last Senate election, hot on the heels of a Republican romp in the just-completed 2014 election, only a handful of Republicans had announced — Glenn, who got in earliest, along with a few candidates who didn’t wind up getting much traction.
The other major candidates — also including then-state Sen. Tim Neville — waited until fall or even early into 2016 to launch their runs, though it turned out that Glenn’s persistence crisscrossing the state for an entire year before precinct caucuses paid off when he was the only candidate to emerge from the GOP’s state assembly. (The other four petitioned their way onto the primary ballot.)
Bennet went on to win re-election by 5.66% — not exactly a squeaker, but a lot closer than most analysts expected, particularly because Glenn lacked the support of national Republicans and effectively built a statewide general election campaign from scratch in a few months before voters started turning in their ballots.
Democrats insist it’ll be different this year when Gardner faces voters, pointing to President Donald Trump’s deep unpopularity in the state and Gardner’s relatively low approval ratings among Republicans in public opinion surveys, as well as recent shifts in voter registration and partisan voting behavior that doesn’t bode well for Republicans.
According to the most recent statistics from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Democrats outnumber Republicans in Colorado by just under 50,000 voters, flipping the partisan profile on its head compared to the same point in 2013, when Republicans enjoyed a roughly 50,000-voter advantage over Democrats before Gardner upset Democrat Mark Udall.
But the more consequential change in Colorado voter registration over the last six years has been among unaffiliated voters, who ranked third in the state in July 2013 but have since taken a wide lead, ahead of both parties.
Of course, in Colorado an advantage in voter registration isn’t destiny. All those years when Republicans held the edge — sometimes by commanding margins — voters kept electing Democratic governors and sending Democrats to the Senate more often than they went with the Republicans for either office.
It’s an oft-cited statistic, but it’s still worth noting that Over the last 50 years, Republicans have only won gubernatorial elections in Colorado three times — John Love once and Bill Owens twice — while voters have opted for the Democrat on 10 occasions, picking Dick Lamm three times, Roy Romer three times, Bill Ritter once, John Hickenlooper twice and Jared Polis once.
In the 16 Senate elections held in Colorado since 1970, Democratic candidates have prevailed nine times: Floyd Haskell once, Gary Hart twice, Tim Wirth once, Ben Campbell once, Ken Salazar once, Udall once and Bennet twice.
Republicans, for their part, have won the state’s Senate election just seven times in that period — Bill Armstrong twice, Hank Brown once, Wayne Allard twice, Ben Campbell once after he switched parties, and Gardner.