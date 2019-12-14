Politically speaking, the decade that has mostly resisted a name began with an asterisk and ended with a strong case of the blues.
As the Twenty-Tens totter toward their conclusion in a matter of weeks — calendar purists notwithstanding — it’s clear that there’s a basis for an observation about Colorado politics that’s been making the rounds lately with some regularity.
Cory Gardner, whose 2014 election as U.S. senator stands as Colorado Republicans’ brightest spot in an otherwise muddy decade, likes to put it this way: “There seems to be sort of this idea that when Democrats win, it’s permanent, and when Republicans win, it’s temporary. I just don’t believe that.”
It’s what Republicans have been saying for the last year, since a blue wave crashed over the state in the 2018 elections, handing Democrats virtually complete control of state government for the first time since the 1930s and sweeping the GOP from congressional, state, legislative and county offices that haven’t been held by Democrats in living memory, if ever.
It’s true that Gardner isn’t a disinterested bystander, merely dispensing the wisdom he’s gathered in his years in politics, perhaps since he was a Democrat. He is, after all, in the thick of a reelection bid for what nearly every observer has dubbed among the most vulnerable Republican Senate seats in the country.
But a look back at the Turbulent Tens — or the Tenties, or maybe the Tumultuous Teens, according to online discussions that have defied consensus — bolsters Gardner’s point. While Colorado appears to be moving slowly toward the reliably Democratic column, it’s been in fits and starts this decade, the equivalent of two steps forward and one step back, with plenty of Republican wins across the years.
As the state’s day-to-day politics have plodded along, there’s no denying that the national climate has governed the state’s elections, sometimes erupting in understandable ways and other times at the mercy of some of the unique personalities that never fail to put their stamp on the times.
This was, after all, the decade that began with the tea party in the run-up to President Barack Obama’s first midterm, when Democrats felt the kind of backlash to the party in power that had left Republicans reeling for much of the previous decade.
And with the tea party came, seemingly from out of nowhere, Dan Maes — that would be the asterisk that began the decade — and the near self-destruction of the Colorado Republican Party.
After gubernatorial frontrunner Scott McInnis saw his campaign run aground against a late-breaking plagiarism scandal, Maes won the GOP nomination and promptly plunged the party into turmoil.
Rejecting calls to withdraw so the party could name another candidate without the first-time candidate’s baggage — involving a historically high campaign finance fine and a murky past as an undercover cop in Kansas — Maes carried the Republicans as close as they’ve been since statehood to losing major party status in Colorado.
Tom Tancredo, the former Republican congressman who briefly ran for president in 2008, jumped in at the last minute as a third-party candidate and wound up nabbing more than three times as many votes as Maes, though between the two of them, they trailed Democrat John Hickenlooper, the Denver mayor.
That was just the first of three times Tancredo would run for governor this decade, though he returned to the Republican Party for his second two tries.
Following Hickenlooper’s great fortune to run against a fiercely divided set of opponents, Democrats won every gubernatorial election this decade, with Hickenlooper squeaking to a second term in 2014 and massive self-funder Jared Polis making a move from the congressional seat he’d held for a decade in 2018.
In a virtual mirror image of the scene at the end of the decade, in 2010 Hickenlooper’s former chief of staff, Democrat Michael Bennet, found himself defending the Senate seat he’d won by appointment a year earlier, in what turned out to be that cycle’s most contested race for the upper chamber.
The same year, Hickenlooper romped to the governor’s mansion, his former protege squeezed out a win over tea party candidate Ken Buck, the former district attorney who would go on to win a seat in Congress four years later.
The parties split the decade’s two U.S. Senate elections, with Gardner jumping in at the last minute in 2014 and going on to unseat Democrat Mark Udall by a close margin, in Obama’s second midterm election.
Democrats started the decade in as strong a position as they’d had in decades, after nearly running the table in 2008, when Obama reversed Colorado voters’ longstanding habit of voting for Republicans in presidential years.
At the dawn of the Twenty-Tens, Democrats held both U.S. Senate seats, the governor’s mansion, five of the state’s seven congressional seats — a high-water mark following Democrat Betsy Markey’s upset win over Republican Marilyn Musgrave in the 4th Congressional District — and both chambers of the General Assembly, as well as the state Treasurer’s Office.
In just under a decade, Democrats had succeeded in electing an almost perfect mirror image of the state’s lineup of officials after the 2002 election, when Republicans held both U.S. Senate seats, the governor’s mansion, five of the state’s seven congressional seats, both chambers of the General Assembly and all but one of the statewide constitutional offices.
As the new decade progressed, Democrats won the state’s Electoral College votes in both presidential elections, with Obama winning a second term over Republican Mitt Romney and Hillary Clinton defeating Donald Trump.
Democrats began and ended the decade holding the gavels in both chambers of the Legislature, though Republicans took the majority for one term in the House, after the 2010 election, and for two terms in the Senate, after the 2014 and 2016 elections.
Considering all the outcomes in the five federal and state elections in the Tenties, from 2010 to 2018 — for president, U.S. Senate, governor, majority of the congressional delegation and majorities in each of the two legislative chambers — Democrats performed better than Republicans in Colorado this decade, though it wasn’t as dominant as recent results might suggest.
In total, Democrats won 14 of those times, bolstered by their streaks for president and governor, and Republicans won eight times, strengthened by their hold on the congressional delegation majority for most of the decade.
It turns out that there’s plenty of evidence to support Gardner’s maxim, though he will be testing the proposition next year in the first election of the next decade — and we can agree, that one will be the Twenties.