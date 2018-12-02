MIAMI • Brenda Snipes has rescinded her resignation as Broward County elections supervisor, vowing to fight the immediate suspension slapped on her by outgoing Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott for alleged misconduct.
Snipes’ change of heart was announced by Burnadette Norris-Weeks, counsel to the Broward County supervisor of elections’ office, on Saturday, following Scott’s signing of an executive order Friday to replace Snipes, a Democrat, with Republican Peter Antonacci, Scott’s former general counsel. Scott, who is set to join Congress in the new year as the next senator from Florida, cited complaints against Snipes for “misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.” It is unclear how the order will affect the $71,000 a year pension Snipes was due to receive when she stepped down from the post.
“We will be fighting this,” Norris-Weeks told reporters during a press conference Saturday, according to the Miami Herald. “In (addition) to that, Dr. Snipes hereby rescinds her resignation which would have been effective on the 4th of January. She rescinds that resignation as we go forward and fight these ... allegations that are frivolous.”
“The supervisor is being held to a standard that no other supervisor has been held to in the state of Florida,” Norris-Weeks said. “We are disheartened by the governor’s actions. We believe it is a malicious action.”
Snipes defended her 15-year tenure as elections chief of the the heavily Democratic county, a position she took in 2003 after being appointed by Republican then-Gov. Jeb Bush after her predecessor, Miriam Oliphant, also a black Democratic woman, was suspended for ineptitude. Antonacci, now president and CEO of the state’s economic development agency Enterprise Florida, represented Bush during the 2004 Senate hearings against Oliphant. Snipes, 75, was subsequently re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016.
“We follow all statutes that are set forward in the state, we take the appropriate kind of training, we have invested in a lot of equipment,” Snipes said Sunday, according to the Miami Herald.