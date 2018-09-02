Team Stapleton
• Michael Fortney, campaign manager: A founding partner of Clear Creek Strategies, Fortney ran Stapleton’s 2010 and 2014 state treasurer races and has managed U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton’s campaigns. He worked in Texas Rep. Ted Poe’s congressional office and managed a Kentucky Supreme Court campaign.
• Ian Lindemann, political director: Lindemann managed gubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell’s primary campaign this cycle and was Colorado director for the Republican National Committee for two cycles. The University of Colorado graduate ran field operations for Cory Gardner’s 2010 U.S. House race and has worked on campaigns in Colorado, Virginia, Louisiana and Missouri.
• Hillary Prendergast, finance director: A co-founder and managing partner of the WestBrooke Group fundraising and public affairs firm, Prendergast has been Stapleton’s finance director since 2013. She was Colorado events director for the Romney-Ryan presidential campaign in 2012 and worked in government affairs in Missouri before that.
• Jerrod Dobkin, communications director: Dobkin has worked for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner since 2015, starting as an intern and most recently serving as the Colorado Republican’s deputy press secretary. He hails from Connecticut and is a 2015 graduate of Maine’s Bowdoin College.
• Lizzie Coombs, deputy finance director: Coombs was most recently deputy West finance director for the Republican National Committee and was a field finance director for the National Republican Congressional Committee before that. Coombs, a University of Colorado and Cherry Creek High School graduate, interned and worked as a finance assistant for the Colorado GOP.
• Jay McChesney, field director, policy adviser and schedule: McChesney was field director for U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton’s 2016 campaign and worked as a legislative assistant and policy analyst at the Colorado Senate for two sessions.
JOEY BUNCH, Colorado Politics