Team Polis
• Lisa Kaufmann, campaign chairwoman: A co-founder of New Era Colorado, an organization that encourages young people to register to vote and to cast ballots, Kaufmann went to work for Polis’ first congressional campaign in 2007, eventually becoming his political director and then setting up his office in Washington, D.C. She was most recently his chief of staff.
• Jenn Ridder, campaign manager: Ridder was deputy campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Mark Udall’s 2014 re-election bid and worked as Mountain West political director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2016.
• Alvina Vasquez, political director: Most recently the state vice president for public affairs at political consulting firm Strategies 360, Vasquez managed advocacy and communications for Campaign for a Strong Colorado, a consortium of nonprofits before that.
• Mara Sheldon, communications director: Sheldon landed a job as press secretary to a congressman from Florida when she was 21 and soon after became communications director for Michigan Democrat John Dingell, who was at the time the dean of the House. She’s worked on ballot issues and presidential campaigns in the decade since.
• Shad Murib, policy director: Before his most recent position managing state Sen. Andy Kerr’s short-lived congressional campaign last year, Murib was chief of staff for the Colorado Senate Democrats, managed state Sen. Kerry Donovan’s 2014 campaign and worked as a legislative assistant for Polis.
ERNEST LUNING, Colorado Politics