Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton defied Colorado’s blue wave Tuesday and won reelection in the the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, where Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush was challenging four-term Congressman.
Tipton was beating Mitsch Bush 159,878 to 133,345 with 93 percent of the vote counted.
The battle for the 3rd hadn’t drawn the kind of attention or spending that the Mike Coffman-Jason Crow race in the 6th Congressional District, but some polling and a handful of election forecasters had pegged it as the other one to watch in Colorado.
Tipton’s campaign had portrayed Bush, a former state representative and county commissioner, as a radical leftist, a claim the Democrat rejects.
Instead, Mitsch Bush pointed to a bipartisan legislative record and awards from progressive and conservative groups.
National election blog FiveThirtyEight ranked the race a toss-up in October but shifted it back toward Tipton after a poll showed him with a 15-point lead.
A poll released Saturday by Republican firm JMC Analytics and Polling and Democratic firm Bold Blue Campaigns showed Tipton with a 5-point lead.
Although the Cook Political Report, listed the seat as a toss-up, it would have taken a nearly unprecedented Democratic turnout to dislodge Tipton.